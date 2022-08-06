Longtime State Sen. Tom Bakk’s (I-Cook) announcement earlier this year that he would be retiring and not seeking re-election in Senate District 3 took a lot of people by surprise.
It also created a huge political vacuum.
Since then, two Republican candidates, Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich and Kelsey Johnson, a former president of the Iron Mining Association, and one Democrat, Grant Hauschild of Hermanton, have stepped up to run for the seat vacated by Bakk.
Tuesday’s primary will decide which Republican candidate will take on Hauschild in the November general election.
Both candidates were given the same questions to answer for this story.
—
Andrea Zupancich
Bio: I’m the Republican-endorsed candidate for Senate, a mother of four, first time grandmother, a long-time northern Minnesotan, own a real-estate company, ZupNorth, and my husband is the 4th generation in our family to own Zups family grocery, which has been in business for over 100 years. In addition to our businesses, I (have served) the City of Babbitt as Mayor for the last eight years, and currently serve as a Fight for Mining Member, Mining Minnesota Member, and Up North Jobs Board Director, and the Range Association of Realtors as Secretary.
Why are you running for office?
I cannot sit idly by while Democrats attempt to regain control of the Minnesota Senate. Record inflation is squeezing family budgets, crime is spilling out from the metro across the state, and kids have fallen so far behind. I am running to be your next state senator to bring Northern Minnesota integrity and our values to St. Paul. District 3 needs a strong leader, and that is what I am. I will bring forward my experience as a mother, wife, mayor, and small business owner to effectively represent you and our way of life in northern Minnesota. I will support lower taxes so you can afford your life, strong public safety laws to keep you safe, and empower parents to be partners in their child’s education. In my roles advocating for mining and serving our community, I’ve learned to fight for our way of life. With strong leaders and advocates behind it, the future for our district is bright. I will boldly advocate for the issues and be a strong voice for Northern Minnesota.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
We all know inflation in our economy is out of control. While government budgets are flush, the pocketbooks of the average Minnesotans are being squeezed. As your State Senator, I will cut taxes to help you afford your life in the face of historic inflation. Hard-working families deserve to keep more of their money, and we must eliminate the tax on social security so our seniors get some relief.
Second, violent crime demands a response. Defund the Police advocates emboldened criminals, and we need more cops, stronger penalties, and mandatory sentencing to keep violent repeat offenders off our streets. My support for our brave men and women in Blue earned me an endorsement by the MN Police and Peace Officers Association.
Finally, after years of COVID changes, our children’s education has gotten off on the wrong track. I will empower parents with resources to guide their children’s education, no matter where they live or go to school. Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher and they should be included when choosing the best school and curriculum for their child.
—
Kelsey Johnson
Bio info: I am a homegrown leader from Gnesen Township, where my family has lived for 80 years. Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly for northeastern Minnesota, most recently serving as the president of the Iron Mining Association. I have bachelor’s and master’s degrees in ethics and leadership from St. Catherine University. Five generations of my family have built and grown small businesses here in northeast Minnesota. My parents (Carter and Cheryl) owned and operated Pike Lake Dental Office for 25 years.
Why are you running for office?
Since I was 8 years old, I’ve had a desire to serve our community. This passion has grown throughout my life, from the rally of the community in the 1980s, to losing my father and sister in the late 1990s, and experiencing the wonderful benefits of a tight-knit community. Each experience has grown my appreciation for this community and our people. We are generous, kind, and want what’s best for people.
Now is the time for someone with experience in the trenches of the Capitol to ensure the long-term success and growth of our region. I am that person - from working for the Iron Mining Association and battling for the mining industry in the halls of the Capitol to growing our community through my work on JET and the LSC Foundation Board, or my involvement in the Laurentian, Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Duluth and Lake County Chambers of Commerce.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your district and how would you deal with them?
Local economy — Job growth in our communities has slowly shrunk for 40 years. It is felt in our downtowns and can be seen by the sizes of our growing legislative districts. Natural resources are our economic backbone, from mining to timber. We need to build these industries up and grow support businesses by creating efficiencies in permitting, and creating a pipeline for future employees through trade programs.
Taxes — with a mind-blowing $9 billion surplus (and growing), it’s clear we’ve been overtaxed. I will work for permanent tax cuts — social security income tax, property taxes, taxes on middle income families, and small businesses. We need relief, immediately!
Education — I’ve heard from a number of parents that some of their kids can’t read despite being in 4th, 5th, or even 6th grade. Reading is a fundamental skill, we have to immediately address this and other gaps in learning. Resources continue to be an issue for educators and in order to provide a world-class education to all children we need to ensure that adequate resources are available for our kids and our schools.
