Lt. Col. John Zupancic assumed command of the 148th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Zupancic, a native of Gilbert, Minn., began his military career in 1990 when selected for the Health Professions Scholarship Program through the U.S. Navy Reserve. After graduation from The University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, he entered active duty service with the U.S Navy. He completed Officer Training in 1992 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. He was then selected to attend a General Practice Residency at Naval Hospital Great Lakes, Great Lakes, Illinois, graduating in 1993.
His next Active Duty assignment was attached to the US Marine Corps with the 23rd Dental Company, 29 Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, 29 Palms, CA. from 1993-1996. After his separation from Active Duty in July 1996 and entering private practice, Zupancic was reassigned to the Naval Reserves, joining the active Navy Reserves in 2001. He served with Naval Reserve Fleet Hospital Minnesota Det 17 and Naval Reserve Fleet Hospital Great Lakes Det 32, deploying to Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland and Roosevelt Roads Naval Base, Ceiba, Puerto Rico.
In 2007, Zupancic was appointed to the 148th Fighter Wing as a Lt. Col. serving as Base Dental Surgeon. In 2010, Zupancic deployed with the 447th EMEDS to Sather Air Base, Baghdad, Iraq, serving as the base dental surgeon working in conjunction with the Army 28th Combat Support Hospital. In his civilian occupation Dr. Zupancic serves as the Clinical Director for the University Of Minnesota School Of Dentistry Outreach Clinic in Hibbing, Minn.
