Zooming down the hill

Six-year-old Aubrie McClain lets out a yell of excitement as she zooms over a partly frozen puddle at the bottom of a sledding hill in Hibbing Thursday afternoon. Warmer temperatures and bright sunshine has started melting the area's snow pack creating slushy conditions for outdoor play.

 Mark Sauer

