Z-degree courses offered at HCC

HIBBING — Students pursuing an Associates of Arts degree from Hibbing Community College will have a new opportunity to save money on textbooks beginning this fall.
Rachel Milani, Library Technician at HCC earlier this week said the college has added about 50, Z-degree courses.
“The Z-degree offers students the same quality education on a path to an AA Degree without the cost of textbooks,” Milani said.
Students working on earning an AA degree stand to save an estimated $1,050 per year if they enroll in all Z-degree classes, based on the average of what students are now paying for textbooks, Milani added.
HCC Interim Dean of Student Academics Jessalyn Sabin on Thursday said that between 90 to 100 students earn an AA Degree through HCC each year. HCC also offers a variety of other degrees and programs at its Hibbing campus, along with opportunities for students to continue their education through transfer programs through the Minnesota State College and University System.
Sabin said HCC is excited to be one year ahead of schedule on the Z-degree program, and to be on the leading edge of efforts to make college more affordable for students. The effort to bring Z-degree courses to HCC began about two years ago.
“This effort was driven by a dedicated team of faculty, staff, and students,” Sabin said.
In addition to Milani, Sabin mentioned Instructor Kate Brau, and HCC Bookstore Manager Becky Mayo, whom she said have been instrumental in leading and coordinating this project.
Milani also acknowledged the effort faculty put into redesigning their courses for the Z-degree program.
“It takes a lot of work to redesign a course,” she said.
HCC was fortunate to receive a $100,000 implementation grant from the Minnesota State College and University System, according to Sabin. HCC had previously received two smaller grants totaling $34,000 that also helped fund the project.
While the Z-degree program is focused on students working on an AA degree, students working on an Associates of Science, Associates of Applied Science, or a diploma or certificate program may also enroll in a Z-degree course if it meets the criteria for their specific degree or program, and save money on textbooks.
There are no income guidelines to enroll in a Z-degree course. Normal prerequisites apply.
HCC has a list of about 50 Z-degree courses starting this fall, including English, Speech, Biology, Arts, Health, Computer Applications and more.
“It kind of runs the gamut,” Milani said.
More information on the Z-degree program is available at: hibbing.edu/academics/z-degree.
