Heaven Heinzer-Clark, a 15-year-old student on the Iron Range, traveled more than 70 miles south to stand in the morning rain and protest outside of the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.
She had a lot on her mind. She has been watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis cop charged in the death of George Floyd. And she just learned that police officers in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday.
She considered the publicity surrounding the deaths of these two men and thought about the general lack of media coverage or interest concerning the death of Estavon Elioff, a 19-year-old Hispanic man from the Range city of Virginia, who was shot and killed by two white St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies in Mountain Iron on Dec. 5, 2020.
For Heinzer-Clark, who identifies as a Mexican and Native American student in a predominantly white region of the state, the silence is deafening. “I think they should discuss Estavon’s death more on the Range, but people don’t talk about it,” she said.
Her mother, Seraphia Gravelle, a 40-year-old co-founder of VEMA who organized Monday’s protest, stood beside her as they marched before the county courthouse in Duluth.
“The silence has been angering because Estavon’s life mattered, too,” Gravelle said, as she held a sign calling for justice among a dozen other protesters from the Range during the third week of the Chauvin trial, yet another 200 miles southbound. “Estavon’s life didn’t matter any less than anyone else because he lives out on the Range, in the sticks. But it’s been quiet.”
Members of VEMA have protested Elioff’s death on multiple occasions on the Range. Then two months ago, they learned that St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin declined charges against the two sheriff's deputies for killing the young man, citing independent reviews of the investigation. Rubin noted that he found deputies Matt Tomsich and Ryan Smith were “justified” in using a K-9 officer to chase Elioff into the woods, where they tased him and then shot him five times. The deputies said they mistook his apparently brandished knife for a gun and acted in self-defense. The attorney agreed with them. The sheriff’s department does not own body cameras, and so there was no video of the incident.
The decision against prosecuting the deputies also came after two reviews. Vernon D. Swanum, a retired prosecutor with ties to St. Louis and Washington counties, reviewed the case from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Washington County Attorney Peter Orput then reviewed Swanum’s findings. “Both outside counsel conducted that the use of deadly force by both deputies was clearly necessary, justified and authorized under the law,” Rubin wrote in the press release.
In his decision, Rubin moved to define Elioff’s final actions: “A tragedy? Yes. Especially because indications point to young Elioff feeling caught, trapped and hopeless…and in all likelihood knowing that his gesture toward the deputies would force a professional response and cost him his life.”
At the time, VEMA leaders posted a letter on social media saying “it was far from an unbiased investigation.” Gravelle and Nathaniel Coward, a 45-year-old co-founder of the group, wrote that “the picture Mark Rubin painted of Estavon and how he was feeling in those last moments, the implication that Estavon acted purposefully in a way that led to his death is nothing less than alarming and a gross representation of how people of color are villainized and criminalized in order to fit the narrative.”
It remains unclear whether Robert Bennett, a Minneapolis-based attorney for Elioff’s family, will file a civil lawsuit against the county. Bennett had said Rubin’s decision to clear the two sheriff’s deputies was based on “a flawed investigation.” He noted that Rubin not only cleared the deputies but also said the shooting was justified. Bennett expected to obtain the BCA file and planned to review the case and determine whether he should pursue a wrongful death case against the county.
In Duluth, Gravelle said Monday’s goals included getting Rubin’s attention and “to continue to shed light on Estavon’s case,” she said. She added, “I feel like for Rubin it’s done. For us, it’s not. Then the officers probably feel like it’s done. Again, for us, it’s not.”
Members of VEMA remained unconvinced with the attorney’s decision. The lack of video evidence worried them, given the importance of body camera footage in the Chauvin trial. When questioned about the equipment, St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman previously said his office had considered buying body cameras, and hoped to have them in two years, noting the last estimate they received was nearly $500,000.
Gravelle thought about the impacts of not spending money for the body cameras. “You want to tell me my kid’s life isn’t worth the cost of body cameras?” she said. “[Expletive] you.”
Standing beside her, Duante Gooden, a 14-year-old student from Virginia also noted how his mostly white classmates or teachers do not talk about the cases of Elioff or Floyd. Gooden, who identifies as Middle Eastern, said he knows Elioff’s family and felt obliged to protest the attorney’s clearing the sheriff’s deputies for the fatal shooting.
Despite the quiet in the schools, Gooden acknowledged being among a growing number of students who are taking to social media and online groups to talk about racial discrimination on the Range. More youth are also joining VEMA in hopes of making their voices heard.
“Personally, I’m protesting because I feel like we cannot sweep this under the rug,” he said.
