VIRGINIA—While youth thrive with adult mentorship, there is something magical that also happens when young people listen to and learn from each other.
The same can be said for when youth step up and take action in the communities where they will be future leaders.
All of those things will be part of this year’s St. Louis County Youth In Action’s (YIA) long-standing annual Make a Difference Conference, which is returning for the first time since the pandemic.
“It’s very meaningful to have it back in person, so students can learn from each other and network,” said Angela Zavodnik, youth program coordinator for the Iron Range YIA schools.
The 28th annual conference is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and will be held for the first time at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center (ITMEC) in Virginia. A total of about 300 students from 16 Iron Range and Duluth-area schools, advisors and vendors are registered, Zavodnik said, noting that safety for everyone was considered in making the decision to bring back the event.
The day will include student-led workshops and an inspirational speaker.
The conference, funded in part by the St. Louis County Board and numerous local organizations, businesses and colleges, aims to “strengthen, educate and inspire young people with the help of partners so they can make a difference in their communities through leadership, advocacy and service.”
That is very much the same mission of Youth In Action, which was established in 1996 by then St. Louis County Commissioner Liz Prebich and the PARTNERS board. Prebich envisioned youth across Northeastern St. Louis County active in their communities, using their voices in public policy and civic engagement on a very large scale, according to the St. Louis County YIA website. In 2017, the program expanded to the southern part of the county.
The program is open to all Iron Range students in grades seven to 12 and Duluth-area students in grades nine to 12. Youth participate in public service projects and work with school advisors and community and business mentors during the year-round program, finding ways to “make a difference.”
Students can be involved as much as they choose, Zavodnik said.
Monday’s conference will have five breakout sessions, including a Zumba dance class, she said.
Mountain Iron-Buhl High School students Shay Busch, Emma Elias, Jordan Lommel, and Cassie Dahl will present, “Building Bridges & Creating Boundaries,” focused on teaching how to identify, set, and communicate healthy personal boundaries to create positive relationships. The students will discuss ways to recognize cues, in order to respect the limits and comforts others set for themselves.
A second session, presented by students from Marshall School, “Stressed To The Max,” will highlight ways students can get organized to relieve stress, such as via time-management tips and techniques.
North Woods students will present another session, “What’s In Your Phone?” It will explore apps that can be used to be social, creative, listen to music, share photos and play games, with an emphasis on app safety.
Hibbing High School students Dakotah George, Alexis Gibson, Olivia Johnson, Jenna Sacco-LaMusga, Hanna Main, Drea Madich, Alli Leismaki, Addison Fisher, Hunter Gustavsson and Maeya White will additionally present, “Adopt, Don’t Shop,” which will discuss responsible and ethical pet ownership and basic information about animal shelters and rescues.
YIA students are also incorporating a service project this year—“making it a more significant piece of our conference,” Zavodnik said. Kids at several schools began collecting pet supply donations on Feb. 13 for the Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing. Donations can be brought to participating schools or to the ITMEC lobby through Monday.
Supplies needed include dry kitten and puppy food (Purina preferred), canned dog and cat food, clay non-clumping kitty litter, dog and cat treats and toys (no rawhide), Clorox cleaning wipes, HE laundry soap, Kleenex, Simple Green disinfectant, 55-gallon garbage bags, copy paper, and Forever postage stamps. Financial donations can be made via Venmo to: RRARHIBBING.
The keynote speaker, Steve Fredlund, otherwise known as “The Safari Dud” based on his six African safaris, will talk to the students about surrounding themselves with “the right peeps in the Jeep” during “life’s adventure.” Fredlund is the founder of Epic Life Revolution, a movement empowering people to “lean into the great adventure of life,” and a two-time TEDx speaker.
Participating students don’t have to be YIA members to attend, and the entire conference, food and swag are made possible by sponsors.
The YIA program “has grown a lot” during the past handful of years, Zavodnik noted.
More and more youth are stepping up to serve their community, and being involved in YIA “is a great way to do that,” she said.
