Youth In Action

Youth In Action students from the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School are shown last winter participating in a food drive. St. Louis County Youth In Action students across the Iron Range are currently collecting supplies for the Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing. Donations can be dropped off through Monday at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

VIRGINIA—While youth thrive with adult mentorship, there is something magical that also happens when young people listen to and learn from each other.

The same can be said for when youth step up and take action in the communities where they will be future leaders.

