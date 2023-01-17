Rock Ridge Wolverines logo

VIRGINIA—Rock Ridge 10th grader Savanna Burnes remembers a time when receiving a free, gently used jacket meant the world to her.

“When I was younger, I came from a different background before I was adopted and we didn’t have money to buy things,” she said. “We were so grateful for the Salvation Army and places that provided free stuff that was lightly used, but looked like brand-new stuff.”

