VIRGINIA—Rock Ridge 10th grader Savanna Burnes remembers a time when receiving a free, gently used jacket meant the world to her.
“When I was younger, I came from a different background before I was adopted and we didn’t have money to buy things,” she said. “We were so grateful for the Salvation Army and places that provided free stuff that was lightly used, but looked like brand-new stuff.”
It was with that in mind that Burnes and three other members of the Virginia High School’s Leos Club decided to hold a winter apparel drive for those in need.
Leos is a youth organization offshoot of Lions Clubs International aimed at encouraging young people to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities.
Around this time of year, the local group works on service projects, Burnes explained.
The apparel drive will be held Jan. 23 to 27, with drop-off sites at Door 5 of the Virginia High School, both Virginia Waschke vehicle dealership locations, and at the Virginia Community Foundation on Chestnut Street.
“Our goal is to get enough apparel so we can donate to a couple places”—the Salvation Army of Virginia, and Bill’s House homeless shelter, she said.
There will also be collection boxes for cash and check donations. If a person doesn’t have any clothing to provide, “you can still donate with cash or spare change that will go toward new winter apparel,” Burnes said.
Items can be gently used, such as kids clothing that doesn’t fit anymore, she noted. The collection will gather goods for all ages.
It’s also a good time to clean out closets of things no longer being used “for a good cause,” she said.
Apparel can include coats, hats, gloves, scarves, boots or any sort of clothing to keep a person warm during the winter months.
“This is our first time doing this, and if it goes well, we hope to do it in the following years,” said Burnes, who joined the Leos Club this school year.
“Our whole goal is to better develop the community” via volunteer hours and service projects, she said.
She noted that “even if you are like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to get out of the house,’ the drive lasts a whole week”—offering many opportunities to donate.
“This is about the people who don’t have that stuff. It’s hard, maybe, to understand if you’ve never experienced that before.”
But Burnes knows first-hand how “greatly appreciated” the simple gift of a hat or jacket can be.
