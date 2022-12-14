New salon owners

Katie Erickson and Nina Wycoff, new owners of the Northern Lights Salon & Co., are shown outside the business in Tower.

 ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE

TOWER—Nina Wycoff and Katie Erickson chose the field of cosmetology for rather different reasons. But, together, the friends, both in their 20s, have formed a solid team, launching their own new salon in Tower.

Northern Lights Salon & Co., opened Dec. 6 in the former main street South Shore Creamery building.

