TOWER—Nina Wycoff and Katie Erickson chose the field of cosmetology for rather different reasons. But, together, the friends, both in their 20s, have formed a solid team, launching their own new salon in Tower.
Northern Lights Salon & Co., opened Dec. 6 in the former main street South Shore Creamery building.
The atmosphere is bright and light, with a white and black trim color scheme and lots of greenery; separate rooms for shampooing, and facials and waxing, not to mention, a selfie wall.
Wycoff, 28, and Erickson, 25, have worked in the salon industry since 2014 and 2016, respectively, meeting at a spa based in Virginia.
“After working together at Laurentian Divide Salon and Spa, we realized we clicked really well,” Erickson said. “Nina started mentoring me on how to do updos, and we teamed up for a lot of weddings. We both knew we wanted to open a salon. We just didn’t want to do it alone. With our lifestyles, doing it together was the best option.”
The women were encouraged by other salon owners to pursue their own business, and Wycoff, who has two young children, said she felt more comfortable seeking that new opportunity with a business partner.
Northern Lights Salon is a full-service outfit, offering women’s, men’s and children’s hair cuts, color treatments, and a few things “not common” in its location, including full-body waxing and the GK Hair smoothing treatment, which takes the frizz out of hair for about five months, Wycoff said. “It doesn’t get rid of curls, but it makes it so super frizzy hair is kept nice and smooth.”
The owners plan to offer massage in the future.
They chose Tower for their location “out of respect” for their former employer—“so we are not out her back door,” Wycoff said. While there are a few other salons in town, Northern Lights does not intend to replace them, but to offer a few different things, and the women aim to retain current clients and draw some new ones, they said.
“People aren’t afraid to drive to get their hair done, and there are enough people to go around and enough for all of us to be successful,” Wycoff added.
“We went back and forth between locations in Babbitt and Tower,” she explained, but decided on Tower because the building offered what they needed and because of the recent growth in Tower, with two to three new businesses opening in town, she said.
Additionally, “I have a large clientele from the Ely and Lake Vermilion areas, and I know the area really well,” said Wycoff, a Virginia High School graduate who grew up in Embarrass. Her mother previously owned a salon in Tower, and by her junior year of high school, Wycoff had enrolled in cosmetology school, eventually attending Model College of Hair Design in St. Cloud, Minn.
Erickson said she became interested in cosmetology when friends continually asked her to do their hair and makeup. “I soon realized I grasped it well.”
But she had other reasons, too.
While in high school, teachers talked about the increase in “robots being the next big thing” and taking jobs such as cashiering and in warehouses. “I wanted a job that a robot couldn’t do,” said Erickson, who grew up in Virginia and attended cosmetology school in Bemidji.
The salon’s selfie wall “is still in progress,” Wycoff said. It will be a place where clients can take “after” photos—and have fun, not to mention “emphasize our work” a bit, she said.
The intent is for results “to be Instagram worthy,” Erickson said.
“Last week was our first week (open) and it went awesome. On the first day our parents were our first clients,” Wycoff said. “It’s been great to see everyone again”—and to accept new clients, she said.
The salon features a few product lines, including Milkshake. “It smells like you could eat them,” said Wycoff, who attended a cosmetology show in Italy where the products are made.
The other is Oya, which Erickson came across at a hair show in Chicago.
Both are “cleaner brands,” Erickson said. “That’s big for us. We are in the beauty industry but we want to be as sustainable as possible.”
The women said they plan to continue to attend shows. “The beauty industry is always changing and we want to keep up with that,” Erickson noted.
She also said the new owners strive to cater to clients’ desires. “We’ll talk to you about what you want, and if that means we’re 15 minutes behind to make sure you’re getting what you want out of this experience and don’t waste two hours, that’s what we’ll do for you.”
The salon owners are accepting new clients and booking wedding parties for next year. Northern Lights Salon & Co., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and by appointment on Saturday. For more information, call 218-244-0302 or visit www.northern-lights-salon.com. The Salon is also on Instagram (@northernlightssalonco) and Facebook.
