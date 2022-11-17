HIBBING—For nearly half a century Roger Kearney worked out of a historic building at 1831 East Third Avenue.
That all changed overnight when a large fire last Friday destroyed the building that most recently housed Yoder Building Supply. Trenda and Jerry Yoder purchased the building that was previously Erickson Lumber back in 2019.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, the Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, and Virginia fire departments were dispatched to the scene of the fire at Yoder Lumber and Supply, according to the nlfirewire.com.
The building was a total loss and all three of the forklifts from Yoder Building Supply were destroyed in the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
“I was in shock,” Kearney said on Tuesday, recalling his reaction to the news. “Two-thirds of my life has been there.”
Trenda Yoder, also still processing what happened on Tuesday, expressed how thankful her family is to everyone—“all of the firefighters, the Hibbing Public Utility workers, and Melissa (Freeberg) of Freebs Fitness, who kept her business open until 1 or 2 a.m.’’
Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the business community and citizens, she said.
Trenda said she was attached to the building that burned and had plans for its future.
Since Saturday the Yoders and their employees have been working to get the offices for Yoder Building Supply operational in a leased space at the corner of Howard Street and First Avenue, previous home to Blue Moon Appliance. The storefront was originally planned as a kitchen and bath showcase and expansion of Yoder Building Supply interior design, Trenda said.
As of Tuesday the business was able to acquire a forklift to replace the three lost in the fire, and was working on getting Internet service restored. The phone number at the business remains the same, but service is limited to four lines as calls are being rerouted to cell phones of employees. Vince and Carrie Nelson donated office furniture for the temporary location.
The lumberyard outside of the former building, and the company’s delivery trucks, were spared from the fire.
“The fire departments did a good job,” Kearney said.
With the temporary location the business is up and running and is able to serve contractors and the public.
Trenda said the company has enjoyed being a part of the business community in Hibbing and is planning to rebuild. A decision has yet to be made on a future location.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
