A World Trade Organization ruling on tariffs placed on steel imported into America is taking heat.
Following a challenge by China, a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Friday said it has rejected a 25 percent tariff that former President Donald Trump in 2018 placed on certain foreign steel and aluminum.
The tariffs, which remain in place under President Joe Biden, have been aimed at stemming a flood of low-priced steel and aluminum imports into America and damaging the nation’s steel and iron ore industries.
But the WTO on Friday said it was “not persuaded” that America faced “an emergency in international relations,” that justified the tariffs.
The ruling doesn’t carry any weight.
However, it immediately drew criticism from a wide range of domestic steel and iron ore industry supporters.
“The World Trade Organization should not decide U.S. national security policy,” United States Steel Corp. said in a statement. “We are confident that this World Trade Organization opinion will not affect the Section 232 policy, and it will remain in place.”
U.S. Steel, which operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin, is one of the nation’s largest steelmakers.
Minntac Mine and Keetac produce iron ore pellets, the feed used to make steel in blast furnaces.
In past years, high levels of steel imports have led to layoffs and plant idlings at domestic steel and iron ore facilities.
“Making steel in America is critical to our national and economic security, and U.S. Steel commends the Biden Administration for strongly defending American steelmaking at the World Trade Organization,” U.S. Steel said in the statement. “U.S. courts have repeatedly upheld the Section 232 statute and the Section 232 steel action.”
U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber condemned the WTO ruling.
“The Section 232 Tariffs are the last remaining bulwark against China and Russia ruining northern Minnesota’s economy by flooding our shores with cheap, dirty steel,” Stauber said in a statement. “The WTO is wrong, our steel supply chains are a strategic national security concern. Steel tariffs must remain in place. I will always fight for America’s iron and steel supply chain, which starts with our miners on the Iron Range and processing facilities in Minnesota’s Eighth District.”
United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway says the WTO exceeded its authority.
“Over many years, the WTO sought to restrain the use of U.S. trade law and impose obligations we never negotiated,” Conway said. “Now, once again, the WTO overstepped its mandate and authorities.
The United States was right to ensure that we could meet our national security and critical infrastructure needs in steel and aluminum with domestic production. But instead, the WTO is trying to tell America how we can protect ourselves. U.S. actions have been effective. Section 232 relief helped to promote production, investment and job creation while keeping America safe. We must maintain these relief measures and refuse to bow to the misguided efforts of the WTO lawyers.”
The Iron Mining of Association of Minnesota is also taking issue with the ruling.
Northeastern Minnesota iron ore mines and workers have been hit hard in the past during surges of steel imports.
“We’re disappointed in the WTO’s ruling against steel tariffs,” Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota executive director said. “Steelmaking is critical to our economy and national security, and trade protections are still necessary. We need to ensure the iron mining and steel industry remain strong and that the industry’s workforce is protected.”
The Washington-D. C-based American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) said the WTO panel overstepped its role.
“A WTO dispute panel has once again gone beyond its mandate,” Kevin Dempsey, AISI president and chief executive officer said. “Each member of the WTO has the right to determine what action it considers necessary to protect its own national security and today’s panel ruling disregards this central feature of the WTO system. The tariffs and quotas on steel were instituted by the president following a determination by the Secretary of Commerce that high levels of steel imports and continuing global excess capacity in steel threatened to impair U.S. National security as defined in section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The WTO has no authority to second guess the U.S. government on matters of our national security. This decision highlights once again why significant and systemic reform of the WTO dispute settlement system is essential to ensure that all WTO members’ rights are fully protected.”
Excess global steelmaking capacity in 2022 is expected to be more than 562 million metric tons, according to the AISI.
Another 90 million metric tons of capacity are projected to be added over the next few years in Southeast Asia, incentivized under a China Belt and Road Initiative, according to AISI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.