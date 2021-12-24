Christmas is here again, from receiving cards and buying presents, to getting phone calls and saying there's not enough time between Thanksgiving and Christmas to get everything done in preparation for the celebration of Christ's birth. Oh, how I treasure it.
And to you, dear readers, I wish a blessed Christmas season and a happy and healthy New Year.
As I think about what to write in this card, my memory takes me back so very many years when Pop and Mom and brother Larry lived in our three-room log cabin in Lakeland, and a Christmas tree was cut from the many balsams that grew on the property and it was taken into the house and decorated the day of Christmas Eve.
Recollections are vivid of trimming the tree... stringing the lights, the old-fashioned big bulbs, my favorite being a pink one that I hoped would still work... placing on the branches the mercury glass Christmas balls we'd had for years... untangling the strings of beaded garland bought at a dimestore in Eveleth... placing on the treetop a shiny red star Larry had made... and carefully separating the icicles and suspending them one by one on the branches. And watching the fire burning in our wood stove in the living room, as I saw the flames dancing behind the mica window and imagined that we had a fireplace.
Christmas morning, I had no doubt that Santa Claus had visited during the night all the way from the North Pole. Oh, yes, I believed in Santa without a doubt. My mother and my Aunt Mary broke the news to me when I was about 11, and I cried.
Santa always brought splendid gifts! A loom on which I could make beaded necklaces, a sequin set, a wood burning set for Larry, a rubber doll I named Ada after the aunt who gave it to me, little triplet dolls in a blanket, hard-plastic glamour dolls with styled hair, Tonka trucks for Larry and Western holsters with toy guns, Chinese checkers and Monopoly games. I remember shopping at the Golden Rule in Eveleth and buying my mother fancy embroidered handkerchiefs in a box and nightgowns and for my father handkerchiefs with the initial T for Tom. We would go to Gambles for more gifts, and to Oscar Kaner's Outlet store for wool socks and Penney's, my very favorite store. And then to the magical places in Virginia, Herberger's and Ketola's, where the goods were displayed on tables.
Now back to the present and Christmas wreaths. Decades ago back in the '70s I had bought at Farmers Seed and Nursery in St. Cloud a plastic boxwood wreath, and each Christmas I wired ornaments to it and hung it on the wall. I always said it was my favorite.
Then last Christmas my brother broke tradition, purchasing a new boxwood wreath, this one fashioned of real boxwood leaves. And in the middle of the wreath he hung a shiny gold mercury glass ornament, a pineapple, symbolizing friendship and hospitality. Then where the aging plastic wreath had been displayed is a silver-tipped white pine wreath.
Wreaths are definitely a tradition in the Lampsa family. Mother loved to make them and send them as gifts to relatives and friends near and far. I can picture her seated on a low kitchen stool wiring the boughs of balsam and white pine and princess pine and fastening a big red bow.
She'd be happy that her children share her love for wreaths. Because Christmas is about family. Christmas is a wonderful time of year to share time-honored traditions, and to start new ones. Like a real boxwood wreath to replace the old one made of plastic.
And to you, dear readers, a blessed Christmas.
