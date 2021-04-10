Parkview Learning Center pre-school students turn Friday’s steady rain into an adventure by staging a worm hunt through Olcott Park. The students walked the roadways and searched the puddles for worms while also enjoying the chance to splash in the water.
Parkview Learning Center pre-school students proudly show off the trophy worms they found while walking through Olcott Park on a rainy afternoon Friday.
PHotos by Mark Sauer
