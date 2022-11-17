Bruce Mine

Work is progressing on the Bruce Mine Headframe park in Chisholm. The site is expected to be completed and open to the public next year.

 Mark Sauer

CHISHOLM—Progress continues to be made on the restoration of the Bruce Mine headframe and the future Bruce Mine Headframe Trailhead for the Mesabi bicycle trail.

In 2021, the St. Louis and Lake Counties Railroad Authority was awarded $400,000 in state appropriations for the project. As a requirement of the grant, the project went under review of the Minnesota Historical Preservation Society earlier this year and was given approval to move forward.

