CHISHOLM—Progress continues to be made on the restoration of the Bruce Mine headframe and the future Bruce Mine Headframe Trailhead for the Mesabi bicycle trail.
In 2021, the St. Louis and Lake Counties Railroad Authority was awarded $400,000 in state appropriations for the project. As a requirement of the grant, the project went under review of the Minnesota Historical Preservation Society earlier this year and was given approval to move forward.
“This year a lot of the footings were cleared out at the site, and they poured sidewalks and beefed up the structure of the headframe,” Bill Dahl, Deputy Director of the St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority said last week.
The Bruce Mine headframe is visible along Highway 169 and dates back to 1925. It’s the last standing headframe from underground mining on the Mesabi Range.
Volunteers with the Chisholm Beautification Association (CBA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving historical landmarks, enhancing aesthetic qualities, and fostering pride in the community of Chisholm, have devoted the past decade to the project originally introduced as Bruce Mine Park.
For the past couple of years the CBA has been working with the Railroad Authority on the project that will serve as a trailhead for the Mesabi Trail. A CBA committee consisting of Ed Waters, Roger Johnson and Dave Pessenda are working with Dahl and Bob Manzoline, Director of the St. Louis and Lake Counties Railroad Authority.
Running alongside the headframe is the Mesabi Trail—a 132-mile bicycle trail that runs from Grand Rapids to Ely, and is operated by the St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority in cooperation with the Itasca County Rail Authority. Once completed the project will serve as a trailhead for the bike trail and is designed to showcase the history of the Bruce Mine with walking paths around the remaining concrete foundations that once held various offices, buildings, and the old sintering plant for the mine.
Last year electrical work, lighting, grading of the road and parking lot were completed.
Dahl said a target date of June 30, 2023 was established. Additional landscaping, paving of the roads and parking lot and putting up interpretative signs that provide a history of the site at the site still need to be completed, he noted.
Johnson said he’s excited about the ongoing work this fall, and is looking forward to the project being completed next year.
Since 2016, the CBA secured more than $50,000 in funding from the Chisholm Community Foundation, along with a $100,000 grant from Iron Range Resources, and various other grants and donations. A $9,000 donation from the Ron and Carole Gornick Fund of the CCF was used to jump start the project.
Bruce Quick of Kitzville was the first donor with a $300 contribution to the project. Quick was born in Bruce Location, and was the son of mine superintendent George Quick.
The City of Chisholm is also supportive of the project, providing in-kind services, including donating aggregate material needed for constructing the road and parking lot.
