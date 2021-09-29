HIBBING — A panel of about a dozen influential women, representing a variety of career options, shared their stories with students from Hibbing and Chisholm on Wednesday in the Hibbing High School Auditorium.
The presentation called, “Women in the Workforce,” was sponsored by Bluejacket Career Academies, Hibbing Community College Empower Program, and United Steelworkers Women of Steel, and was offered to students in 10th through 12th grades.
Panelists included Ranae Seykora, Angela Heikkila, Tawnya Gustfson, Jaclyn Corradi Simon, Cathay Drummond, SFC Kayla Freeman, Rossi Gangl, Vicki Hagberg, Kori Meskill, Rachel Shiek, Anna Wald, and Susan Wiirre.
During break-out sessions later in the event, students had an opportunity to meet the panelists and ask questions.
Gustafson and Heikkila served as coordinators for the first-time event.
“I thought about doing it a couple of years ago, actually — I just kind of have that type of personality that I have to help people,” Gustafson, chair of the Women of Steel organization said in advance of the event. “I feel us doing this will empower the young women to better themselves, whether it’s a career, or something they maybe never thought of before.”
During her presentation on Wednesday, Gustafson, a trainer at the U.S. Steel Keetac Plant in Keewatin and vice president of the United Steelworkers Union there, encouraged students to put fear aside and pursue their passion.
“A big barrier for young women is they are afraid of change, and afraid of what will happen,” Gustafson said.
Attendees heard firsthand from presenters about the progress that’s been made in recent years regarding gender equality, and that there’s still work to be done.
Renae Seykora, Assistant Principal at Hibbing High School shared that her ambition at 15 years-old was to be a fighter pilot with the Blue Angels, only to have those dreams dashed upon learning women were not allowed in their ranks.
“You had to be 6 feet tall, 30 inches wide, and a man,” Seykora said.
However, Seykora — like many of the panelists sharing their stories on Wednesday — has the distinction of being a “first” for women. Prior to her current job, Seykora said she was the first female principal in the Nashwauk School District in its 100 year history.
Heikkila shared information on non-traditional careers in the trades — where women make up only about 25 percent of the workforce.
“A lot of the trades we are lacking in, and there’s no reason we can’t do this stuff,” Heikkila, an electrical lab assistant, and licensed electrician told students.
The Empower grant at HCC helps women prepare for careers in non-traditional occupations, including law enforcement, electrical maintenance, diesel mechanics, automotive mechanics, heating and cooling, and I.T. network security.
Applicants can apply for funding to help pay for items such as tuition, books, transportation, and childcare.
Cathy Drummond, assistant to the director for United Steelworkers District 11, shared her journey from becoming a union organizer, while employed in a clerical position at a local clinic to the job she holds today.
Steelworkers Union represents workers in Canada and the United States, and about 20 percent of its membership are women, according to Drummond. The organization represents a variety of industries, including: mining, healthcare paper industry, rubber, and manufacturing.
In the five iron ore mines on the Iron Range, approximately six percent of the unionized workers are women, she noted.
Drummond also talked about the Women of Steel organization, and its efforts that led to language in the United Steelworkers Union constitution requiring that each local union with female membership establish a women’s committee.
Shiek, an investigator with the Hibbing Police Department, said she’s hoping by speaking to the students, they’ll realize there are opportunities out there for them if they’re willing to work for it.
“There’s no job opportunity they can’t try for if they’re interested,” Shiek said.
Rossi Gangl, Hibbing Fire Marshal, said growing up in a family of “strong, independent women,” she really wasn’t aware of gender equality issues.
“Once I had my daughter, things changed,” Gangl said, acknowledging she may have had “blinders” on, but eventually became aware of comments that were made to her.
Gangl told students there are challenges to every job, and they just need to work at it. She also reminded them that gender equality is a two-way street, and that they have to pull their own weight.
“You are in charge of the situation,” Gangl said. “Walk the walk, and show you are just as capable as everyone else.”
More information on the Empower program can be found on the HCC website at: www.hibbing.edu.
More information on the Women of Steel is available at www.mn.usw.org.
