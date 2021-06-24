An Iron Range woman died on Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Chisholm.
Just before 3 p.m., the woman, Francisca D. Minter, 69, of Chisholm, stopped a Ford Edge at a stop sign on Fourth Ave. Southeast and pulled into the intersection when she was struck by a southbound Ford F-250 pickup on Hwy. 169, according to the State Patrol.
Minter was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth where she died, the patrol said. The pickup driver, Mark Hagsten, 63, of Hibbing, was taken to Fairview Regional Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Road conditions were dry that afternoon, the patrol said. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
According to the state patrol, Minter is now the fourth person from the region to die in crashes at intersections.
A paramedic and a patient died on June 8 in a crash at the intersection of Itasca County Roads 336 and 57, near Nashwauk, roughly 20 miles west of Chisholm.
The paramedic, Troy Boettcher, 51, of Warba, and the patient, Joseph Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids, died at the scene after the ambulance they were traveling in was T-boned by a dump truck at the intersection.
About two weeks earlier, Sarah Grell, 39, a conservation officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, was driving her Chevrolet Silverado north on Itasca County Road 336 on May 24 when she was hit by a Peterbilt Semi headed east on County Road 57. She died at the hospital.
