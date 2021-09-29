Woman, 54, injured when semi rolls onto its side

A semi tractor truck is shown after rolling on its side Tuesday in Biwabik.

BIWABIK — A Madelia, Minnesota, woman was taken to the Essentia Health-Northern Pines with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon after the semi tractor truck she was driving rolled in Biwabik, a Minnesota State Patrol report states.

The Freightliner semi, driven by 54-year-old Ann Marie Hoppe, was eastbound on Highway 135 around 1 p.m. turning onto southbound Vermillion Trail when the load shifted causing the semi to roll onto its side. The semi was hauling demolition materials at the time. Hoppe was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.

Fire and EMS personnel from Biwabik, Lakeland, and Hoyt Lakes also provided assistance at the scene.

