ELY—A fan favorite returns to Ely this season for the first time since the pandemic—a chance to meet and greet, and pet, the “rockstar athletes” of Sunday’s big race.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, the sled dogs running in this year’s WolfTrack Classic and their mushers will gather at the Minnesota North College—Vermilion campus parking lot in Ely.
The canines—clearly the stars of the competition—are put out on lines and the public “can come and get a look at them and ask mushers questions and ask permission to pet the dogs,” said Ellen Cashman, race director and an events coordinator with the Ely Chamber of Commerce.
“We are excited to bring this back for the first time since COVID,” she said of the meet and greet.
During that time, the dogs “are calm—totally different than on race day morning when they are on the line and they know it’s race day and they get to run.”
An all-you-can-eat spaghetti fundraising dinner with the mushers, open to the community, is also set for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the school cafeteria, sponsored by the college’s Wilderness Cub. The meal includes salad, bread and a dessert. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per adult and $5 for youth.
Two of the purse sponsors, Sundog Sports and Timber Trail Lodge, will be at the dinner.
Then it’s on to the main event on Sunday.
The race typically draws around 500 spectators, and this year’s event is projected to be one of the largest in recent history with 50 teams registered and fairly mild weather, Cashman said.
“We are very happy to welcome the 21 teams in the eight-dog, 50-mile race and 29 in the six-dog, 30-mile race,” she said.
Spectator parking will open at 8 a.m. on the Old Airport Road parking lot, and close at 8:45 a.m., or when the lot is full. Attendees are asked to please refrain from bringing pets to the race.
The teams promptly leave the Ely Softball Complex on Old Airport Road (Forest Concrete Plant) at 9 a.m.
Eight-dog teams will launch at two-minute intervals, followed by the six-dog teams. There is constant motion with the energy of the 420 dogs ready to pull the sleds, Cashman said.
Teams travel the Taconite Trail and return to the start/finish area.
The first set of teams is expected to cross the finish around noon, so spectators won’t have long to wait, she said. In the meantime, they can enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and a light breakfast snack, compliments of Midco Communication, while supplies last.
There will also be three warming fires, with Schultz Excavating providing the firewood, and Dutchman Tree Service volunteering to keep them burning, Cashman said.
The WolfTrack Classic is known for its spirit of mentoring and inclusiveness, each year supporting first-time and young mushers, along with experienced mushers who compete in the Midwest circuit.
There will be several junior mushers this year, the youngest about 12, and many longtime veterans, some in their 70s, Cashman said. “It’s a family sport, and we love to see these young junior mushers.”
Eva Robison, a 16-year-old from Cavalier, N.D., who has run the Junior Iditarod in Alaska the last few years—supporting her efforts with her business, Eva Diva Puppy Snacks—will again take part in the race with her eight-dog team.
Jennifer and Blake Freking and their daughters, Elena and Nicole, will take part as well. The Freking family owns Manitou Crossing Kennels, located near Isabella, where they raise and train Siberian Huskies, and are past participants of the Iditarod, Beargrease Marathon and other races.
There will be teams from as far as Ontario, Canada; Wisconsin and Iowa participating.
Mel Mickelson, of Nashwauk, and Ann Stead, of Duluth, are among the veterans—longtime sled dog circuit racers—who have taken part in many of the WolfTrack Classics.
“It is definitely a race for all kinds of experience levels, and we love seeing the families come to Ely and experience the race,” Cashman said.
There is nothing quite like watching the dog teams at the start, she said. “They are very excited and vocal at that time. Their biggest desire is to please their humans”—and to run. The dogs truly appear to smile, she said.
But mushers, and the dogs, she added, also appreciated seeing spectators at the finish line. “They love to see a big group cheering them on,” especially after accomplishing so much, Cashman said, encouraging spectators to stay to see the teams come in. “Please come, and please stay.”
The WolfTrack is rooted in Ely’s tradition of sled dog racing, which began in the 1970s with the Ely All-American Sled Dog Race, then was the largest dog sledding competition in the Lower 48, before the inception of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon and “pre-Iditarod,” Cashman said.
The WolfTrack Classic returned competitive dog sledding to Ely in 2008, after the All-American had ended in the 1990s.
“It’s an opportunity for people if they’ve never seen a dog sled race or been around these amazing athletes to come and see what it’s all about,” Cashman said.
Sled dog racing is “a lifestyle,” she added. Spectators “can have a little window into what it takes to live this lifestyle.”
The WolfTrack Classic is supported by area businesses, the community, and volunteers. The race will be live-streamed through iFan Sports, with the link available at WolfTrackClassic.com and on Facebook @WolfTrackClassic.
