Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) would like to congratulate the Class of 2021 spring graduates. The College awarded 590 associate degrees and one- and two-year technical diplomas. Modified commencement ceremonies were held on campuses in May. Graduates received the opportunity to have their name called and receive their diploma from a college official, and they could bring a limited number of guests. WITC wishes the Class of 2021 all the best in their future endeavors.

The following students from our area that graduated from WITC are Katie Johnson, Cosmetology, of Cook; and Savannah Goebel, Cosmetology, of Floodwood.

