Wisocki returns to The Wilderness

The Wilderness at Fortune Bay recently hired Joe Wisocki as its new general manager. Wisocki previously worked in the same capacity when the course first opened in 2004.

TOWER— The Wilderness at Fortune Bay Golf Course is welcoming back a familiar face to serve as its general manager.

“It feels great—it’s the one course I would have come back to after 30-plus years of experience in this field,” said Joe Wisocki, who was tabbed as the general manager at The Wilderness when it opened for play in 2004. “This is really a homecoming for my family and me.”

