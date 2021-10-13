Wishing for sunny skies

Wednesday's cool, rainy weather didn't get past a crew of halloween skeletons on 25th street in Hibbing Wednesday as they covered their bones for the weather and did their best to usher in sunny skies.

 Mark Sauer

