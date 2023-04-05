MARKHAM—The cemetery in Markham, rural community along Highway 4, the Old Vermilion Trail, isn’t where it used to be.
That’s part of what Philip Lobb will discuss in his presentation at the annual meeting of Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm, a group whose mission is to keep up the farm of Finnish immigrant Elias Vertanen.
The event will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Colvin Town Hall on Highway 4. Everyone is welcome and lunch will be served in the Finnish tradition.
Lobb said in a phone interview that the Markham Cemetery, across the highway from the former Weiberg’s story, is on high ground with many pine trees. Originally the cemetery was where Whiteface is now. (Whiteface Reservoir was created in 1923 for hydroelectric power as well as storage reservoir when earthen dams were constructed on the Skunk Creek and Whiteface River.)
“The water covered our cemetery. They moved bodies, 13 were dug up. The township paid $1,100 to move them,” Lobb said.
The Friends of Wirtanen Farm has been in existence for 22 years, said Darlene Saumer, longtime president of Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm. “The lunch at the annual meeting is a potluck, so everyone usually brings a favorite dish. Always delicious and a surprise.”
Saumer said, “I am involved all these years because preserving the Finnish heritage in our community is important to me, as with so many others, in notes I receive from people in their donations/memberships how much they appreciate all that we do. It is shown in the different areas from Minnesota and elsewhere that this historical farm has put Markham on the map!
“I wish to thank everyone who has helped the Wirtanen Farm in any way to be what it is today. Everyone needs to ‘Experience Old World Serenity.’”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.