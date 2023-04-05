Cemetery

A gate marks the entrance to the Markham Cemetery, which is more than 100 years old.

MARKHAM—The cemetery in Markham, rural community along Highway 4, the Old Vermilion Trail, isn’t where it used to be.

That’s part of what Philip Lobb will discuss in his presentation at the annual meeting of Friends of Wirtanen Pioneer Farm, a group whose mission is to keep up the farm of Finnish immigrant Elias Vertanen.

