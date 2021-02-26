Winter Homecoming Royalty crowned at CHS

The 2021 Winter Homecoming King and Queen were crowned on Friday in the Chisholm High School Auditorium. From left, are: Freshman Prince Gavin Thompson, Luca Soderberg, Jordan Johnson, Bay Yukich, Zachary Jacobson, King Kilen Klimek, Queen Abby Thompson, Bethanie Herrmann, Faith Ludwig, Kaija Gams, Ellora Grise and Freshman Princess Emma Sundquist.

 Marie Tolonen

