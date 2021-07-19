Non-essential travelers still can't cross the U.S.-Canadian border.
But wildfires can.
Wildfire officials are bracing for potentially three Canadian wildfires to cross the border into Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).
“Today is a very critical day for us because the weather is so unstable,” Catherine Koele, a U.S. Forest Service information officer said Monday. “It's a pivotal day for us because it's all weather driven.”
Canadian fires north of Ely in the Crooked Lake area are of the most concern currently, Koele said.
“They're about 20 miles north of Ely,” Koele said. “The fires are in Quetico Provincial Park. We're in assessment for any fires that reach the border. We are in communication with Ontario. We do have a great relationship right now, but the biggest challenge is that we are in a national preparedness level five and the resources are thin.”
None of the Canadian fires are being suppressed, she said.
There's seven wildfires currently burning in Quetico Provincial Park, according to Joanna Gilkeson, a Superior National Forest public affairs specialist.
“Our fire managers have been flying over them daily and three have the potential to come over the border,” Gilkeson said. “There's a lot of preparation happening right now.”
Potential exists for the fires to spread into the Crooked Lake and Iron Lake areas in the BWCAW, according to Canadian wildfire officials.
The 1,090,000-acre BWCAW and the 1,180,00-acre Quetico Provincial Park share the border. Quetico is just north and northeast of Ely.
Wildlife managers on Monday were closely monitoring the weather for rainfall amounts and potential lighting strikes, Gilkeson said.
“Today is kind of a big day for us as far as weather,” she said.
Within the BWCA, firefighters have since July 7 been working to suppress the Delta Lake Fire about 19 miles east of Ely.
The 62-acre lightning-caused fire has been burning in a remote area of timber blow down, making firefighting difficult for the 211 personnel, two helicopters and four engines.
The perimeter of the fire is 10 percent contained and surrounded by four miles of fire hose, Gilkeson said.
Concerns, however, are that the Canadian fires may spread into the BWCAW.
If the Canadian fires cross into the BWCAW, the forest service has plans in place, Gilkeson said.
“If it does cross the border, the team that's in place for the Delta Fire will be focused on the fire crossing the border,” she said. “We're prepared, which is good.”
Smoke from the Canadian fires has for days blanketed parts of northeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin and Michigan.
Air quality warnings have advised people with health conditions to remain indoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.