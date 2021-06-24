Heavy thunderstorms have alleviated a bit of the wildfire danger in portions of northeastern Minnesota.
But not by much.
“It depends on where you were relative to it,” Dean Melde, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth said of the spotty rainfall late Wednesday night and early Thursday.
As an early season drought continues, wildlife officials say northeastern Minnesota is far from out of the woods when it comes to wildfire potential.
“We got three-quarters to an inch of rain near Hibbing and parts of the Iron Range area, but we still want people to remain vigilant and keep firefighters and communities safe,” Mary Nordeen, a Minnesota Interagency Fire Center information officer said. “All of Minnesota is still considered abnormally dry.”
More than an inch of rain fell in some spots across northeastern Minnesota.
An area north of Two Harbors received 1.07 inches and Silver Bay .60 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
However, other areas received less.
Hibbing received .52 of an inch, Iron Junction .44 of an inch and Cotton .45 of an inch.
Unofficial totals just west of Iron Junction were more than an inch.
Yet, Embarrass didn't get any rain, Orr a trace, and 12 miles north of Grand Rapids only .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
Wildfire officials say the rainfall didn't do much to alleviate dry conditions across the region.
“The inches of rain are going to make a difference, but it's going to take more than one event to get it back,” Nordeen said. “The continued planning level for the state is a preparedness Level 4 fire danger. It still remains very high and extreme.”
To help northeastern Minnesota firefighters, a New Jersey Fire Service crew has arrived in Hibbing. The crew is pre-positioning as part of the Northeast Region firefighting resource.
Over the past week, crews and resources from 12 states have helped firefighting efforts in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center.
Some of the driest areas in the state are in the Chippewa National Forest, in pockets of northwestern Minnesota, and along the central portion of Minnesota's border with Iowa, Nordeen said.
The Hibbing area is considered abnormally dry, Nordeen said.
“Hibbing is in a transition zone from danger to the west and greener to the east,” Nordeen said.
Firefighters are mopping up hot spots at the Rahkola Road wildfire near Embarrass using infrared heat detection, she said.
The fire burned about 60 acres. No structures were lost.
With the Fourth of July and traditional fireworks use approaching, fire officials are asking people to be mindful of the extremely dry conditions.
“The whole state is dry,” Nordeen said. “Eight percent of the state is considered in severe drought.”
Nationally, the preparedness level has also been elevated to Level 4.
Across the country, 39.9 percent of the nation is considered in moderate to exceptional drought, including Puerto Rico.
Within the last 20 years, it's only the third time a Level 4 preparedness level has been put into place across the country in the month of June, following 2002, 2008 and 2012.
