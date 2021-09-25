Last Sunday, in Part One of this article, author Grace Lee Nute, writing for the April 1955 magazine “Steelways,” published by the American Iron and Steel Institute, introduced the early “giants” in the story of iron ore exploration and development in Minnesota’s Arrowhead region. This Sunday her article concludes.
The history of the Iron Range is fascinating on many levels. From its very beginnings in the formation and cooling of the Earth, and right up until the present day, this land has many stories to tell. Every time Joe and I lead a tour for people who have never before been to northern Minnesota, we see again in them a surprise at what all there is to discover here.
One of the historians who visited this area and found it so interesting that she began to chronicle its history was Grace Lee Nute. Born in North Conway, New Hampshire, in 1895, Grace was educated at Smith, Radcliffe, and Harvard, from which she earned a PhD in American History. In 1921 she was hired by the Minnesota Historical Society as the Curator of Manuscripts. She also taught at Hamline University in St. Paul for many years, while continuing to work as a Research Associate at the Minnesota Historical Society. Her work on many topics was regularly published in academic journals. She also wrote books about Lake Superior and the Arrowhead, whose history she never ceased to find fascinating. She died in 1990.
It is important to note that as excellent as her writing is for “being a dependable source for historical information,” as stated in the introduction to a reprint of her book “The Voyageur’s Highway,” reprinted by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, she was a product of her time. She wrote from a white person’s viewpoint about the native people who lived and worked here, with little attempt to include the Ojibway or Cree or Sioux or Dakota points of view. Therefore, some language choices she makes can be jarring and stories she tells can be limited in their scope. The Minnesota Historical Society encourages people to also read more recent works which are much more inclusive in telling the story of the peoples of this land.
In Part One, readers were introduced to the early explorers, some looking for gold, who came into the Arrowhead in the final decades of the 19th Century and the beginning of the 20th Century. Men with money from the East were ready to make more money if the iron ore here could be proven to be in abundance.
John D. Rockefeller’s representative, Charles Wetmore, was in Superior and Duluth looking after Rockefeller’s interests in the American Steel Barge Company when Alexander McDougall suggested that Wetmore talk to the Merritt family. These men – brothers, sons, and nephews – were intrepid prospectors who had found a deep bed of iron ore and opened the Mountain Iron Mine. They needed money for a railroad to move that ore to Duluth.
Wetmore did talk to the Merritts and learned a great deal about Mesabi ore. He got so enthusiastic about the idea of the iron mines that he sat right down and wrote a letter to his boss, recommending an alliance with the Merritts. He ended his letter with “I am satisfied that this alliance is the MOST important matter that we have on hand at the present.” And indeed it was.
The deal went through. The Merritts continued to find rich mines. One of these was their third discovery, the Missabe Mountain Mine near Virginia, Minnesota, which has shipped close to 75 million tons of ore to date. They had already leased their Biwabik Mine to men from the East. Even before the railroad reached directly to the Biwabik Mine, this new operator had a steamshovel, something few people had ever seen as it was a brand new invention, dismantled and carried laboriously over a tote road to the diggings. Edmund Longyear, exploring nearby, was so much interested in this new piece of equipment that he stopped his exploring to go over and take photographs of it. (Longyear was an enthusiastic early photographer who enjoyed seeing what his new Kodak camera could do!)
Steamshovel stripping and mining now became the topic of conversation wherever mining men congregated. Word of it soon reached Henry W. Oliver, a budding partner of the powerful Andrew Carnegie, another man of money from the East.
In 1892, Oliver took a long tour all over the Mesabi. When he left, he had not only boundless faith in the Mesabi but also a lease of the Missabe Mountain Mine in his pocket. Eventually he persuaded Carnegie to help finance the mine’s development, and Carnegie became as deeply involved in Mesabi ore as his great rival, Rockefeller, was. The company that ultimately emerged was the largest single operator on the Mesabi for 50 years.
The Merritts were forging ahead at a great rate when they sublet their Missabe Mountain Mine to Oliver. Their new railroad was under construction by 1893 and was being extended even beyond the town of Mountain Iron to a new mining center, Hibbing, which had been brought to public attention by Longyear and another well-known explorer, Frank Hibbing. The little tent and shack town of Hibbing in 1893 would hardly have excited a prophecy that one day it would be called “The Richest Village in the World.” Under the enormous pines, lumberjacks at that time were still bawling “Timber!” where today, half-way through the 20th Century, the biggest man-made hole on earth stretches: the vast Hull-Rust-Mahoning iron ore pit.
As soon as the trees were cut, the Mahoning Mine west of Hibbing was opened with pickaxes, shovels, and wheelbarrows. Until the railroad got to Hibbing late in 1893, the only way to reach the Mahoning or bring in machinery was over one of the, according to many who had traveled it, worst tote roads known to man. This was the original Mesabi Trail. Over it rattled hundreds of prospectors, miners, traveling salesmen and settlers for the new villages growing up around successful mines. They reached Hibbing before the railroad did.
So also did the fateful crash of 1893. It sent men like the Merritts into bankruptcy and slowed iron ore mining to a walk. This latest financial catastrophe hardly touched the Rockefellers and Carnegies. They could refuse to refinance the smaller operators and so the big operators could scoop up all the land, railroads, and equipment available. The rich men of the East didn’t care if the men who had found the ore and first developed the mines were left penniless, the towns fading, and the land sitting fallow. The rich men could shrug and wait.
In 1898 the Spanish-American War broke out, and the Mesabi Range came to life with a boom. In the next 13 years, Longyear’s company became one of the greatest exploration firms in the business. By 1911 he had put down 1,090,774 feet of drill holes and test pits in 7,133 pits and holes – 206 miles, or twice the length of the Mesabi Range.
What a change came over the hills of the giants! By 1911 villages had been founded and named, settled mostly by newcomers to America. Bustling downtowns, growing schools, homes, roads – all putting new roots into what had been a wilderness. The pioneers could look in wonder at what changes they had brought to the land.
- - -
When the First World War began in 1914, mining machinery began chugging even more steadily. An even bigger role was now demanded of the Mesabi. Its ore was needed to defend democracy. And all of the new inventions which were developed at the end of the 19th Century and beginning of the 20th were but the vanguard of what was to come.
- - -
Greater Mahoning-Hull-Rust Mine Area
Ore Shipments to 1983 (tons)
(sorted by size)
Hull-Rust 112,242,689
Mahoning 108,818,262
Sellers 91,146,628
Morris 46,088,908
Susquehanna 33,057,078
Scranton 24,137,096
Penobscot 20,433,958
Webb 18,099,205
Burt 16,118,075
Albany 15,474,906
Longyear 10,525,262
South Rust 10,449,915
Kerr 10,343,261
Day 9,560,645
Pillsbury 8,156,752
South Agnew 7,022,665
Weggum 6,150,390
South Uno 5,127,988
Agnew #2 4,918,050
Boeing 4,878,794
Laura 4,486,373
Pool 3,949,983
North Uno 3,615,156
Whitney 2,707,936
Alworth Land 1,780,757
Smith 984,236
Pierce 466,817
Nassau 263,488
Total Tons Shipped 581,002,233
Data Provided by:
Mine Engineering
April 23, 1987
