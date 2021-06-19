As several wildfires ignited in recent days in northeastern Minnesota, a combination of factors are increasing chances for a major wildfire within the state.
Bug-infested timber, growing numbers of trees, dry conditions, and increasing numbers of people moving to rural areas, are creating the ideal ingredients for large wildfires, Jeff Jackson, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Northeast Region wildlife prevention specialist said.
“It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when,” Jackson said. “When you have more available fuel in the woods, there's always going to be potential for wildfires.”
Every year, about 7.4 million new cords of wood grow in Minnesota forests, according to industry statistics.
However, only about 2.3 million cords is currently being harvested annually, Scott Dane, of rural Gilbert, American Loggers Council executive director said.
That's down from about four million cords harvested each year in the late 2000's, he said.
“We're not able to keep up with the necessary harvest volume required for sustainable harvest management,” Dane said. “We're getting behind and it's going to create a problem.”
Part of the reason for less timber harvest is fewer wood products mills.
About half of the mills in the state closed over the last 13 years, according to Dane.
As housing construction goes, so do some of the mills.
Ainsworth, an oriented strand board producer near Cook, closed in 2008 amid a nationwide housing slump.
Over the last year-and-a-half, the pandemic dramatically reduced the amount of paper used by schools and businesses across the nation.
Verso, a paper producer in Duluth, closed in June 2020.
Verso's closure virtually dried up the market for spruce and balsam.
“Verso used 52 percent of the spruce and balsam in the state,” Mike Birkeland, Minnesota Forest Industries and Timbers Producers Association executive vice president said. “We have 225,000 acres of spruce and balsam outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) standing in the woods that would normally regenerate the forest. If there's a (fire) threat, it related to that.”
As the annual harvest has declined, stands of timber continue to grow taller, creating “canopies.” That in itself, increases the odds of catastrophic fire.
When wildfire spreads into tree stands with large canopies, the fires become difficult to fight from the ground, Jackson said.
“All fires are dangerous,” Jackson said. “What we're having now (in other states) are these catastrophic fires that are hard to control. Once the fire gets into the canopy, these fires are devastating.”
Thin soils on top of bedrock across much of the Iron Range also tend to dry out quickly, making the topography more susceptible to wildfire, he said.
The wood products industry is “fickle,” responding quickly to ups and downs in construction and the economy with closures or production reductions, Jackson said.
“When there's not a market for wood, it leaves a lot of trees in the woods and that leads to the potential for wildfire,” Jackson said. “When you have more available fuel in the woods, there's always going to be more potential for wildfires. Now, we're seeing more large fires that we've seen before.”
Jackson points to other factors affecting forest health and the potential for fires.
“It's a combination of a lot of different factors,” Jackson said. “Mostly climate change and as we have more people being in the woods (to live and recreate) we're going to have large fires. You're seeing people all over the country moving into rural areas because they're able to work remotely and many of them don't know how to live in the woods. Humans are always a huge driver of fire in Minnesota. Ninety-percent of wildfires are attributed to humans.”
Dane said the main reason timber harvest is falling behind growth is a lack of mills.
“The primary reason we're behind is we don't have the mills we need,” Dane said. “The solution is we need more mills in Minnesota. We know we can support multiple mills. There's the opportunity in Minnesota for more plants, but in some instances the existing mills are adamantly opposed to new mills.”
Spruce budworm, a disease that defoliates and/ or kills spruce trees, is also having an effect on Minnesota forests. Dead trees creates more fuel for fires.
“If there's a threat, it's related to that,” Birkeland said. “Right now, we've had tinderbox conditions because of the lack of rainfall. People have to be careful in the forest when they're out camping and hiking.”
As Minnesota forests continue to grow, Birkeland sees active management and having all stakeholders participate in public planning processes as key to the future.
“We grow three times as many trees as we harvest,” Birkeland said. “From a sustainability viewpoint, that's good news.”
At the same time, utilizing Minnesota's forest resources is critical to keeping the forest healthy, the economy strong, and to promote the re-growth of young trees that soak in and lock-in carbon, he said.
“If we follow the plan, it's important in keeping forests healthy,” Birkeland said. “If we don't follow the plan, it becomes more serious than it is today.”
Even as fire is an important part of regenerating new growth in forests, Jackson is hoping that small fires don't turn into major events.
In May 2007, the Ham Lake Fire burned about 75,000 acres in the Superior National Forest and BWCA, destroying structures and costing about $10 million. In August and September 2011, the Pagami Fire east of Ely in the BWCA burned about 92,000 acres and impacted 116 campsites.
“Without a doubt, we're always one fire away from the big one,” Jackson said.
