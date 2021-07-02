ELY — Little Reika was somewhat difficult to spot as she snuggled up to a wolf stuffy twice her size. Her dark gray coat melded in rather well with the plush toy as she settled down for a midmorning snooze.
Reika must have “built up trust" with the people gathered around the outdoor pup pen on this late-June day, the International Wolf Center’s wolf curator, Lori Schmidt, told the small group, “or she wouldn’t be able to nap.”
Just 37 days old and weighing in at 8.1 pounds, the wolf pup’s behavior indicated she was feeling pretty comfortable around the IWC visitors.
“That’s a good sign,” Schmidt said.
After all, when Reika is big enough, she will join the adult wolves of the center’s exhibit pack in the main enclosure, becoming an “ambassador” wolf to help teach the world about gray wolves, their relationship to wildlands, and the human role in their future.
The IWC, in Ely, typically adds two new pups to the pack every four years, as older wolves are moved to the “retirement” enclosure. The center was slated to welcome a pair of pups in 2020, but COVID-19 put a halt to those plans.
The center was closed to the public during the height of the pandemic, and wolf care staff were concerned that pups would not be exposed to enough people — a necessary component of being an ambassador wolf, viewed daily by visitors.
So the IWC waited until this spring to bring new wolves into the pack.
But — keeping in step with the unusualness of an unusual time — the center took in only one pup.
That’s because Rieka, born May 23 at the Wildlife Science Center in Stacy, Minn., was the sole pup of the litter. Typically a litter consists of four to six pups.
This is the second time the center has acquired from the WSC, and the second time the IWC has had a Northwestern gray wolf, also known as a Rocky Mountain wolf.
There are five subspecies of gray wolves. The current members of the exhibit pack, Grayson and Axel, born in May 2016, are Arctic gray wolves.
Previous wolves have represented other subspecies, including Great Plains gray wolves.
Since Rieka arrived at the center in June, she has been its biggest little star. There are 15-minute pup programs held six times a day around her outdoor enclosure, along with two pup cams live streaming on the center’s website, wolf.org.
Rieka’s name, meaning “power of the wolf,” or “peaceful ruler,” was chosen during an online naming contest.
When she is officially “introduced” to the pack, joining “the boys” in the main enclosure, Rieka will, in fact, “rise to the top of the order as the lone female,” Schmidt said. Introduction is weight- and behavior-driven, and will probably occur sometime in August when the pup has reached 25 to 30 pounds.
Schmidt said the Rieka will “pair bond with one of them.” Grayson and Axel have not had a female in their pack since they were young, when the now-late Luna, born in 2012, was moved to the retired pack.
So far, Rieka and the Arctic wolf brothers have been connecting well with each other — across a wire fence.
“There are tail wags on both sides (of the fence),” Schmidt said. Rieka runs over to the adults when she seeks comfort, and they all greet each other, nose-to-nose.
Wolf care staff are working to assure Rieka, as the only pup, gets the stimulation she needs. “Normally, she would have litter mates and they’d be crawling all over each other,” Schmidt noted. “Someone is always with her,” day and night.
Additionally, the little pup has all sorts of toys, including her stuffys, to assist with tactile development — and to serve as good snuggle buddies at nap time. Schmidt said Rieka will also likely have some play dates with local sled dog pups.
While she is still being bottle-fed — her parents would typically be regurgitating meat for her — staff have noticed Rieka seems to have developed a taste for raw chicken.
Before long, she will be eating with the pack — and teaching about wolf behavior in the process.
But for now, little Rieka has a lot of growing and learning to do, including getting used to the sounds of sirens, garbage trucks, chainsaws, and weed trimmers.
And, of course, getting in plenty of naps.
