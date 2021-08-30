ISABELLA — Crews working the Greenwood fire welcomed an assist from Mother Nature this weekend.
According to U.S. Forest Service officials, rainfall of 1.5 to 2 inches over the Greenwood fire area Friday and Saturday helped crews improve fireline and “mop up”, extinguishing hot embers along the fire’s edge.
Since a lightning strike around Aug. 15 started a fire in an area between Greenwood Lake and the intersections of Highways 1 and 2, the Greenwood fire has burned 25,991 acres near Isabella but the encouraging news is that number has remained the same for the past three days.
Containment is now at 14%.
Superior National Forest officials and firefighting personnel have scheduled a community meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland to update residents on the Greenwood effort, as 468 continue to be involved in helping with work on the fire.
The meeting will also be streamed on their Facebook page.
On Monday, officials said via news release that early week efforts would focus on continued mop-up, along with improving and holding containment lines, and removing hazardous and fallen trees along roads.
Local loggers continue working on the shaded fuel break to improve containment lines along Hwy 1 and the Stony River Grade Road.
Weather and fuel conditions will be assessed with a test burn for a potential defensive firing operation along an unburned area in the fire perimeter on Hwy. 2 and along the Stony River Grade Road.
While there is a good chance of rain predicted for later this week, Forest officials say that while that is extremely encouraging, “the Arrowhead region continues long-term drought conditions.”
---
Closures
Closures related to the Greenwood Fire include:
• Hwy 2 is closed from Forest Hwy 11 to Hwy 1. Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.
• A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts. To see the full Forest order and other alerts go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
• A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.
---
Restrictions
On Monday, due to continuing drought restrictions and resulting wildfire risk, St. Louis County announced restrictions to cutting and logging operations on all county-managed lands in the northern part of the county.
The restrictions are intended to protect the forested land from wildfires that could be sparked by the machinery used for logging activities, and to protect the health and safety of the public, contractors, and permit holders.
The restrictions are consistent with those announced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the United States Forest Service (USFS) last Friday, and apply to the same area where no open burning and no campfires are allowed.
Among the land management activities currently banned between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. are: harvesting trees and processing logs on the landing, mowing and clearing grass and brush, road grading, and operating any other mechanized equipment that could create a spark and result in fire.
Additionally, any equipment used on county managed lands must have fire suppression equipment readily available at all times, and complete fire watch is required for one hour after operations shut down.
The complete list of restricted activities, as well as exceptions, can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/land. The St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department is coordinating with the DNR and USFS, as well as the county's Emergency Management Division to monitor forest conditions and will lift the restrictions as soon as it's safe to do so.
The DNR said Friday dispersed camping in state forests and backcountry camping in state parks is closed in the northern portion of St. Louis County, and all of Lake, Cook and Koochiching counties, with the exception of the four designated backcountry sites at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park.
Land management activities on DNR-managed lands within those counties will also be restricted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
All equipment used on National Forest System lands must also have fire suppression equipment readily available on site at all times (e.g. fire extinguisher, water tank and pump, backpack pump can, etc.) or be in compliance with fire prevention/precaution measures specified by a timber or acquisition contract. A fire watch person shall remain on site and monitor for one hour after operations shut down for the day.
Restriction lists are available online for both entities. The DNR website is www.dnr.gov.us.
Tom Rusch, DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower area, said by email Monday that hunters heading to the field should be aware of the restrictions in place, including one that prohibits “parking vehicles and machinery in tall grass” outside of the hours set by Forest officials.
---
Donations
There is such a thing as too much of a good thing, as the Superior National Forest and the Eastern Area Incident Management Team are finding out.
According to a post on the U.S. Forest Service Superior Forest Facebook page, donations “have far out-stripped our need and our ability to store what we have received.”
That means that now officials have found themselves in the business of mitigating bear damage and minimizing the hazard to our staff on the Greenwood Fire.
“We have no remaining storage space and donations now must be stored in the open on pallets, making them an attractant to bears. We have had two instances of bear damage already. We understand the genuine concern, and undeniable generosity of community members, but we need to be able to return the focus of our logistics staff to supporting the Greenwood Fire and our firefighters, and we can no longer accept any donations,” the post reads.
Officials ask that any further donations be sent to local food banks or local fire departments.
Or, people can just, “thank a firefighter.”
“We love signs along the road and cards. Thank you for understanding, and again we appreciate the donations, however we cannot accept any more at this time,” the post reads.
