The stories of Iron Range mines and their adjacent Locations (the small towns where many of the miners and their families lived) are favorites for me and many readers of the Years of Yore page. Today we will visit two of these mines and their Locations that once existed to the east and northeast of Hibbing.
The Webb Mine was an underground and open pit mine, operated by the Snyder Mining Company. It was busily shipping ore by 1906.
In 2017, the last year that the original Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine View was open, visitors could see a great deal of taconite mining activity going on where the Webb Mine was located to the right, or east, of that original Mine View. As the digging that year went deeper, timbers that framed the long-ago shafts (the vertical columns) and drifts (the horizontal tunnels) of the Webb underground were revealed. As of the autumn of 2022, when you drove up to the wonderful new Mine View, it was still possible to see a framed drift open at the edge of a cliff.
For a number of years, the Webb Location included a very impressive school. Children from several neighboring Locations also attended here until they were bussed into Hibbing for high school. Eventually, the Webb Mine would give up all of its high-grade iron ore and be closed down. The Location houses would be moved to Hibbing or Chisholm.
It is wonderful to have some first-person memoirs from people who lived at Webb Location. The following is one published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, December 6, 1992. It was submitted to the newspaper by Elizabeth Muhar of Hibbing. In the article she mentions that the Webb School had “rooms upstairs for teachers to live.” This area is called a “teacherage” and it was common for Mining Location and country schools to have these rooms for teachers.
Our school had four rooms. Each teacher taught two grades except for kindergarten. Teachers were Beatrice Prince (kindergarten), Clara Stavn (fifth and sixth), Helen Erspamer (third and fourth), and Miss Harvey (first and second). They were all wonderful. I also remember a Minnie Erickson. She married a Van Munter. She taught tap dancing and perhaps other things. There were also rooms upstairs for teachers to live.
Every Tuesday was bank day. We were all taught how to save. We mostly had two or three pennies and also a bank book. My father was a janitor at the school. Hot soup was delivered every day at noon. Mondays was tomato soup and Fridays corn soup. I remember those two because I didn’t like them.
Games were played including baseball, duck-on-the-rock, ante-ante-I-over, and roll hoops. We made our cross for the hoops out of lath sticks. We had our own skating rink. We used to go down to the pit and ride the pushcart on the tracks, swim in the Butler pit, and catch pollywogs and frogs.
These were the Depression years. We all worked in the garden. My father picked mushrooms. We cleaned a gunny sack full of the mushrooms. My sister and I would bring them to town for prominent people. We had potato gardens in the Nassau Location. Everybody in the family worked these. Also, berry picking time meant all-day work. Washtubs had to be filled with berries before leaving.
Living in the Locations was great. People were kind. Everyone helped each other. My mother died in 1928, leaving my dad with four children, the oldest being six. The people with the largest families always had time for us. When pigs were butchered and sausage made you always found neighbor helping neighbor.
We learned to get along with all nationalities. Discipline was strict and you never talked back. By today’s standards, our discipline would be called child abuse. In school, the teacher was the boss and you never came home and complained.
Economically, although I never thought about it at the time, I guess we were considered poor. We were the only ones with no indoor facilities. We carried our drinking water from the boiler house at the mine. On wash days, the workers in the laboratory let us run a hose through the pantry window to fill the machine with hot water. We used to pick coal on the tracks for the stove. We lived in a big, cold house. Our water used to freeze in the pails. There was one heat register in the hallway that heated the upstairs.
We left the Location October 4, 1942—the first time we had running water and an inside toilet was when we moved into town. My father taught us values. He preached education and respect for others. He sewed our clothes and knitted many slippers and mittens for the teachers and other people. He sent three of us to college. He worked hard, but he never let on that things were tough—we always had food on the table.
---
“The Albany”, which is how people always referred to it while I was growing up, was a mine and its Location not too far from Webb. These days, when driving to Chisholm on Highway 169, I look to the left not too far past Kitzville. Over there is where “The Albany” was situated. My Uncle Jerry worked in the office there for a number of years, and it seems that many people my family knew had connections to that mine or had lived in the Location there at some time in their lives. For a small place, it seems to have influenced a lot of good people.
The following information I took from a couple of sources, but primarily from a wonderful reunion booklet produced in 1974 for the Kitzville, Nassau, Albany Reunion. John Russ was the general chairman. Unfortunately, the booklet doesn’t tell who wrote the various stories about these towns, but I am very grateful for the wonderful memories contained in the booklet.
1903 was the first year that production began at the Albany mine. By 1907 families with children were moving into Albany Location. Along with the neighboring Webb and Nassau Locations there were enough families that in that year the Hibbing School Board agreed that a one-room school should be built to accommodate all of those schoolchildren. Years later, the School Board would decide that younger children would be bussed from these Locations, and also from the Nelson Location, to the Kitzville School (which was built in 1911) and the older students would be bussed into Hibbing.
The Mesabi Iron Range was home to over 175 locations and Albany Location may well have been the smallest. There was one row of single-family houses for seven families and also a duplex. People who grew up in Albany remember that the duplex saw the largest turnover in occupants. There were also two bunkhouses for single men and one boarding house run by Mr. and Mrs. Mobile. The men in the bunkhouses ate their meals at the boarding house. Eventually the Pickands Mather Mining Company, which owned the Albany Mine as well as several other mines in the area, closed one of the bunkhouses and turned it into a community center.
The location included a playground with swings and teeter-totters, a large playhouse with a big table and benches that could also be used for parties, and a home-made baseball field. In the summer, Albany kids would climb over a huge dump behind the houses and slide down the other side into a pond that served as their swimming pool. In the winter, the pond was their skating rink. Large pieces of cardboard let the kids fly down those snow-covered dumps, since few had sleds or toboggans.
The Hibbing Daily Tribune was delivered to Location homes for many years by one Barich brother after another. The Barichs, who lived in Kitzville, also had enough cows that they could deliver milk to the Albany and Nassau Locations for people who didn’t keep their own cows. The soil in the area of these Locations was a very rich dark earth and the homes in these Locations were surrounded by gardens. The Albany Location had no stores, so walking the mile to Kitzville was the closest option for shopping.
The Albany, like many mining Locations, had well water piped by the mining company to the boarding house, with a standpipe in the street for other households to use. So water was hauled from that pump into a house for cooking, cleaning, and bathing.
When the streetcars began to travel from Hibbing to Gilbert, making multiple stops in between, a long wooden sidewalk was built from Albany out to the streetcar stop. The sidewalk was about a mile long and went through the woods. Residents recall that older girls would walk out to the streetcar and perhaps meet boys from the nearby Glenn Location, located to the northeast of Kitzville, who were waiting there too!
The Albany Mine had very high-quality ore, but in 1931 the Great Depression made mining even good ore untenable for the owners. The pumps were pulled out, the pit flooded, and some families began to leave, hoping to find work in other mines or in a town. The company began to sell off some of the houses. However, after nearly ten extremely difficult years, steel production began to increase. Pumps were restored to the Albany and the mine reopened.
But then the day would come, as the huge Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine to the west of the Albany crept closer, that the larger would swallow up the smaller. The last of the houses in the Albany Location were carted away in the 1940s and even the overburden dumps were removed to get at the ore beneath. People who had lived there, and grown up there, never forgot life in little Albany Location. They also had the satisfaction of knowing that the ore in their mine, and under their homes, built America.
