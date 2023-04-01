The stories of Iron Range mines and their adjacent Locations (the small towns where many of the miners and their families lived) are favorites for me and many readers of the Years of Yore page. Today we will visit two of these mines and their Locations that once existed to the east and northeast of Hibbing.

The Webb Mine was an underground and open pit mine, operated by the Snyder Mining Company. It was busily shipping ore by 1906.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments