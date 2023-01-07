VIRGINIA—Flying through the clouds during a Vinyasa flow, looking up to the northern lights in Savasana pose, escaping to a tropical rainforest or, perhaps, an underwater world teeming with marine life, all while moving through stretches and postures—those are just a few of the experiences coming to Virginia’s historic MACO Theater beginning this month.
The boutique yoga, pilates and dance studio opens Jan. 15, featuring such classes as immersive yoga and “big-screen, dance party” cardio.
Transforming the Art Deco-era theater on Chestnut Street into a fitness and wellness studio is the vision of local State Farm businesswoman and yoga and fitness instructor, Allison Kreibich, who purchased the MACO with daughter and business partner, Hannah Kreibich, a few years ago.
It has been their dream “to be a mother-daughter business team” and to bring new opportunities for fitness, meditation and well-being to the area.
The studio’s immersion yoga, for instance, will be unlike other yoga practices. Visuals and videos on the theater’s big screen will be accompanied by creative mood lighting and aromatherapy to transport participants to “another place” during sessions.
It’s a bit like “an IMAX (theater) experience with yoga,” Allison Kreibich said. The immersions can take attendees anywhere from outer space to under the sea to places across the world or incorporate dream sequences.
Some sessions will focus on specific poses, such as a “lotus hip opener” set for Jan. 31.
Others will spotlight symbolic visualization, such as a train ride through the Swiss Alps representing “moving forward and transitioning,” the women explained.
A theme with visuals is chosen, and “we curate music and movement around it,” Kreibich said. It’s a chance to unwind and connect to oneself, both mentally and physically, in a safe and calming atmosphere, she said.
Imagine, said Hannah Kreibich, being transported “to a vibrant rainforest for an hour on a cold winter’s day.”
Other classes, such as the Zumba “party,” will be high-energy workouts in a “healthy,” club-like setting, Kreibich said.
“It’s all about feeling good” and developing an atmosphere of fun fitness, wellness, self-care and inclusion for all abilities, she said.
It’s something that people are really craving right now—and a way to feel good, substance-free, said the mother-daughter duo.
The dim theater lighting not only sets a mood, but makes participants feel comfortable, they noted. And when the instructors are having fun, everyone else does, too.
The business partners did much of the refurbishing work inside the MACO themselves during the past few years, including hanging the big screen and the flowy curtains along the walls.
The MACO, built as a 750-seat movie theater in 1938, originally opened in 1920 as the Garrick Theatre, which operated until the mid-1930s. After closing as a motion picture theater, complete with an iconic lighted marquee and sidewalk ticket office, the MACO took on a few new lives. It was a nightclub for a while in the 1980s, still evidenced from the bar that was built in the middle of the theater floor, and most recently served as a church.
The owners have many aspirations for the solidly built, concrete structure’s future, such as renting the space for parties and eventually restoring the outdoor sign and some of the interior Art Deco architectural details.
But their main priority has been to prepare the studio for classes.
Participants register online per class or can purchase discounted class pass packages. Sessions are held throughout the day, including over the lunch hour.
Other current classes for pre-registration are:
• Stage light yoga: A calming, low-impact, yoga practice with the soft glow of the stage-light and gentle music to create a tranquil atmosphere to relax the body and mind.
• Studio yoga: An energizing practice that combines breath with movement and focuses on flowing from one pose to the next in a continuous and creative sequence. Participants will learn to synchronize their breath with movements to build strength, flexibility, and balance.
• Big screen cardio: A high-energy combination of dance, kick, and step set to party-style, multi-color lighting and club-like music. Participants can expect to get in 5,000 steps in 45 minutes, Kreibich said.
• Studio sculpt: A combination of weight training, bodyweight exercises and resistance training aimed at toning and sculpting muscles. Instructors may choose to target specific body parts, such as “a leg or booty day,” but with each class, “you can expect to feel the burn and see results quickly,” according to the website.
• HIIT-Yoga fusion: An intense, full-body workout that combines high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with yoga-inspired movements for maximum calorie burn and muscle toning. The workout includes three circuits, with 30-second exercises repeated twice.
Instructors provide modifications to ensure everyone works out at their own level and feels comfortable, Kreibich added.
Classes aim to provide “a completely different experience” that won’t take away from other fitness facilities in the area.
Giving back is also important to the businesswomen, who created a nonprofit, MACO Matters.
Free monthly classes will be offered to firefighters, EMTs and others.
Additionally, each Wednesday, “MACO Gives Back” yoga classes will be offered for free to the public for the first 40 people to register. It will launch with beginner yoga on Jan. 18, followed by yoga for men on Jan. 25.
“Practicing yoga helps me love more, myself especially,” Kreibich said on a Facebook post. “In today’s world of competition and judgment, it helps incredibly to take the time to slow down and appreciate the one thing you can control—oneself.”
A free, introductory “starry night”-themed immersion yoga session, set for Jan. 15, filled up online in a matter of hours.
Class participants are asked to use the MACO’s back entrance, where parking is available.
The mother-daughter team plan to eventually begin offering guided meditation sessions, which could include therapeutic painting, or mindfully noshing on chocolate.
The studio at the MACO is all about bringing joy to people’s lives, with fitness and wellness components as a bonus, Krebich said.
“When you come here, we want this to be your happy place.”
For more information, visit macotheater.com or the MACO’s Facebook page.
