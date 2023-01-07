VIRGINIA—Flying through the clouds during a Vinyasa flow, looking up to the northern lights in Savasana pose, escaping to a tropical rainforest or, perhaps, an underwater world teeming with marine life, all while moving through stretches and postures—those are just a few of the experiences coming to Virginia’s historic MACO Theater beginning this month.

The boutique yoga, pilates and dance studio opens Jan. 15, featuring such classes as immersive yoga and “big-screen, dance party” cardio.

