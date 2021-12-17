Water testing up in area after recent arsenic discovery in Greenwood Township

HIBBING — Testing is up at one Iron Range environmental lab since high levels of arsenic were recently found in Greenwood Township’s deep well drinking water supply.
RMB Environmental Laboratories of Hibbing has testing kits available and they can also be picked up at Culligan in Virginia and mailed out to interested parties.
Robert Borash, RMB CEO and founder, said, “What we have noticed is … whenever these things occur, whether it be in Greenwood Township or throughout the state, we see an increase in the public desire to learn more about their drinking water because so many people take their drinking water for granted.
“If it comes out of the tap and it looks clear, they consume it. Drinking water contaminants aren’t always visual.’’
Borash added it often takes a scare like the one in Greenwood Township or a different incident popping in the news “for people to become aware and maybe better educate themselves,’’ which sometimes leads to testing their drinking water.
That appears to be the case after the discovery of high levels of arsenic came up last month when the township decided to test the drinking water that comes from a deep well and is accessed by local residents through a faucet on the side of the Town Hall, said Barb Lofquist, Greenwood Township supervisor. The faucet has since been turned off for use.
RMB Project Manager Kristin Hanson said RMB has had lots of phone calls, customers picking up the testing kits and others having the kits shipped to them. “It’s been very busy that way.’’
Hanson said the best thing is to call the state-certified lab in Hibbing if someone wants to test their water. “Then we can pinpoint if they just want to do arsenic’’ or test for more than that.
The premade kit includes bottles for testing arsenic, bacteria and nitrates. However, if the customer is just going to test for arsenic, just that one bottle can be sent out instead of the other two since those won’t be used. Inside the kit are instructions on how to take the sample and get back to the lab.
The cost is $0 to pick up a kit,’’ Hanson added. “You pay when you bring the sample in.’’
The costs for testing arsenic, coliform and nitrates are $25 apiece. Testing for metals is $25 each.
Hanson added the test reports that come back are very easy to read, and they actually say if it meets or does not meet primary drinking water standards.
The testing is a perfect fit for RMB, which expanded into Hibbing in 2020. RMB has 8-9 full-time equivalent positions in Hibbing and recently brought on Melissa Woods as the second project manager due to increased workloads.
“We are continuing to grow and taking on new clients,’’ Borash said.
RMB is now a local resource when these types of things come up, he added.
“We are boots on the ground on the Iron Range.’’ “We bring a lot of experience and technical information to the area.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.