(Above) Father Brandon Moravitz laughs as he’s chased by several students taking part in a summer camp program at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia Friday afternoon. The students celebrated the end of the week long program with a water fight in the parking lot.

(Right) Grade school students taking part in a week long bible camp at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia celebrate the end of the week long event with a water fight in the church parking lot. More than 60 students took part in the camp.

Photos by Mark Sauer

