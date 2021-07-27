(Above) Father Brandon Moravitz laughs as he’s chased by several students taking part in a summer camp program at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia Friday afternoon. The students celebrated the end of the week long program with a water fight in the parking lot.
(Right) Grade school students taking part in a week long bible camp at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia celebrate the end of the week long event with a water fight in the church parking lot. More than 60 students took part in the camp.
Photos by Mark Sauer
