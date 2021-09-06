VIRGINIA — The Iron Range Labor Assembly’s 17th Annual Labor Day Picnic at Olcott Park is always a place to find the true meaning of Labor Day and unions.
Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., put an exclamation point on that Monday as they dropped in on the event after touring the wildfire fighting area in northeastern Minnesota.
“Labor day’s that day to kind of pause and remember the accomplishments of the labor movement,’’ Walz told the crowd gathered for the event. “But to recognize, we've got people amongst us who fought those fights just to make sure we had the dignity in the workplace that we had, as the senator (Klobichar) said, a guaranteed pension, a defined benefit pension plan, making sure we had that healthcare. But those things did not come easy and they came with a lot of unity.’’
Regarding the past year, Walz went on to say, “there’s a whole cottage industry in trying to figure out how to divide us, how to pit us against one another. The one thing the labor unions taught all of us here is there’s strength in numbers.’’
The governor added there are folks working on Labor Day, whether it's in the mines, in the hospital or working fighting those fires.
“But it was really great up there. The firefighters that we talked to. They came from Illinois, they came from Connecticut, they came from Idaho. They came to fight fires for their neighbors in Minnesota.’’
Looking back on the last year of the coronavirus fight, the governor said, “the labor movement was there to make sure that when COVID-19 hit that first and foremost folks were safe in their workplace.’’ He also made the case, especially in the trades, “that we can continue to build this country and we can keep those workplaces safe. When we designated our trades in Minnesota as essential workers, we saw some of the lowest infection rates in those workplaces. I would make the case that it's because labor always tries to make workplaces safe. Labor always tries to make sure folks are going to go home at the end of the day. That wasn’t surprising.’’
Walz was proud to say the state budget is balanced and moving forward in the midst of all this.
“This is the only state in the country that has a divided legislature. These folks figured out a way to work together, Democrat and Republican, Independent, whatever it might be, to be able to get things done.’’
To those who were at the picnic as labor, Walz said, “no one ever said we all agreed on everything’’ because the strongest thing in this country is having a person’s own opinion. “But when it comes to the labor movement, I just want to be really clear. We can’t get distracted by the shiny object over here or by your cousin’s Facebook post or whatever the hell they're doing. We have to focus on if someone wants to talk about labor, there’s some pretty basic simple questions. Where are you at on collective bargaining, where are you at on prevailing wage, where are you at on defined benefit pension plans? What do you think about these states that go right to work? How do you feel about that? Start asking the labor questions first and we’ll figure the other stuff out later.’’
The governor continued to stress the importance of labor and labor unions.
“We have found out where labor is strong, guess what, there are strong families with home ownership, strong schools, safe communities. You go and look where labor is the strongest and where labor unions have a say. Those are safe, vibrant thriving communities and we need to make sure we’re doing the things to put that in place. … The surest way to give people a choice is give them a good labor job that protests them and they’ll do the rest from there.’’
In addition to Walz and Klobuchar, state legislators from the area, union leaders, St. Louis County commissioners addressed the crowd.
“Labor Day is a day where we talk about the future and the jobs we have now and how we can make it better,’’ Klobuchar said, “but it’s also a time to remember the spirit of those that aren’t here.’’ That brought to mind former State Rep. Tom Rukavina, the late Rick Trumka of the AFL-CIO and her father Jim, she said.
The senator talked about the importance of continuing to work on broadband access, including northern Minnesota, getting the infrastructure bill through Congress and passing the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.
Regarding broadband, that is still troublesome, said Klobuchar, who experienced issues on the drive from Isabella to Virginia.
The PRO Act has to be done, she said, because “when unions are strong, America is strong.’’
“We need to pass it now,’’ said the AFL-CIO’s Brad Lehto, who grew up in Embarrass. He believes it is “a game changer in labor law.’’
Sen. Dave Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, got right to the heart of Labor Day, which was first held in 1882 and became a national holiday in 1894.
“That’s when the fight started for unions,’’ he said. Union workers “have quality of life and that is worth fighting for.’’
