TOWER—To say it’s been a long, cold winter is a bit of an understatement when it comes to describing the last six or so months of living in northern Minnesota.
Saturday morning thousands of anglers from across the state will celebrate the end of that season (maybe) and the start of another—the Minnesota walleye fishing season.
At long last the walleye opener is here and despite the late end to winter, most area lakes will (most likely) be free and clear of ice when anglers head out.
Brent Flatten, Tower Area assistant area fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who has been hard at work milking walleyes at the Pike River Hatchery the last few weeks, said that while he and others from the agency haven’t been out and about, he said in an interview earlier this week that most lakes in the area would probably be open.
“We haven’t been able to get out too much to look as we’re pretty much stuck to the hatchery at this time of year, but from what I’ve heard, and looking at the forecast, I’m guessing pretty much everything in our area should be ice free. I did talk to a previous coworker yesterday who thought Burntside was going to be out by the end of the day Monday,” Flatten said. “Looking at the MODIS imagery, there hasn’t been a great picture due to clouds the past couple days, but from what I can see, of what looks like the ice line, it also makes me think most everything will be ice free by the weekend.”
How anglers will fare tomorrow will depend on where they are looking for Minnesota’s favorite fish.
Late springs tend to make for a fairly successful opener, Flatten said.
“For the most part, walleye generally just finished spawning and will likely be found not far from typical spawning locations. Often times there will still be fish in current areas or just off the first break,” he said. “Fish are now in recovery mode which means they’re looking to feed and not expend a lot of energy, thus making them somewhat easier to find and catch. Some likely will have made their way to deeper water, but I would guess anglers will have success fishing in some shallow areas not far from spawning locations.”
For those venturing to Lake Vermilion, one of the most popular destinations on the walleye opener, Matthew Hennen, Large Lake Specialist for the DNR’s Tower office, said results from the annual Minnesota DNR fisheries survey indicated walleye abundance continued to be above average in 2022.
“The high walleye numbers are due to strong recruitment from recent year-classes, with fish under 13 inches and fish over 16 inches well represented in the population last fall. These fish should provide ample catch and harvest opportunities in 2023,” Hennen said.
Of note: High numbers of fish between 16 and 20 inches are present in the population and should provide anglers substantial harvest opportunities, Hennen added.
“Also, an abundance of walleyes over 20 inches will continue to provide memorable catch opportunities throughout the lake while also ensuring plenty of spawners for future generations,” Hennen said.
Flatten said he expects a lot of traffic in the area this weekend, typical of most Minnesota walleye openers.
“I’m sure Vermilion will have a lot of angling activity, as will most of the ‘bigger’ lakes in Ely, Shagawa, Fall, White Iron, Garden Chain. Additionally, with the assumption that ice is out everywhere in the area, I’m sure the typical BWCA lakes will be busy as well, Basswood, Moose Chain, Snowbank, Trout, as well as some of the smaller more backcountry type lakes,” Flatten said.
This, despite a forecast for a rainy weekend.
“I’m not sure that the weather matters too much, unless we had a forecast of snow, but these late springs tend to make people feel more motivated to get out at the first sign of good weather,” Flatten said. “That being said, even if the weather had been good for the past month, it seems like opener is always a big deal in this state.”
The opener is just a special time of year.
“I think it’s just that idea of being cooped up all winter, and this is one more of those things people can look forward to putting on the calendar, another rite of passage into summer of sorts,” Flatten said. “Some states don’t have that ‘opener’ as angling can be done all year. The fact that we do have an opener again puts the date on the calendar and gives folks something to look forward to.”
And while anglers headed up north don’t need to be concerned with any new rules, there are several slot limits they should be aware of on area lakes.
According to Flatten, the Vermilion walleye slot limit is a protected slot of 20” to 26” with one allowed over 26” in a four fish bag. The northern pike regulation on Vermilion is now the NE zone regulation, 30”-40” protected slot with one allowed over 40” in a two fish bag. Farm, Garden, South Farm, and White Iron all have a walleye regulation of 17”-26” protected slot with one allowed over 26” in a six fish bag. Those same lakes have a pike reg of 24” to 36” protected slot with one over 36” in a three fish bag. Additionally, Basswood and Birch Lake near Babbitt have this same slot limit reg for pike.
Bear Head Lake has a daily sunfish limit of 5 fish and Low Lake has a limit of 10.
One potential issue: Flatten said local DNR officials have been seeing and hearing about is a minnow shortage. It’s an issue that could linger throughout much of the season.
“With the long hard winter, it appears a lot of the ponds that were used by bait dealers in the central part of the state had substantial winter kills. We are also looking for minnows here locally for a food source for ponds that we rear muskie fingerlings in. We also depend on minnows from dealers for those ponds,” he said. “It appears this shortage may be far and wide and may end up being a pretty substantial hurdle for anglers.”
