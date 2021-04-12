Walking in the rain

A pedestrian huddles under an umbrella to escape Monday's cold, steady rain as he walks along the footpath near Silver Lake in Virginia. Temperatures are expected to remain cold with a rain/snow mix through Tuesday.

 Mark Sauer

