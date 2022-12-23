VIRGINIA—One hundred years after breaking into the business world as a map printer and lithographer—one of the first north of the Twin Cities—the W.A. Fisher Co. in Virginia is still going strong.
The established firm, now with 14 employees, has changed with the times and found success along the way.
Being in business for 100 years is “pretty amazing because some big corporations don’t even last that long,’’ said Jeff Leese, W.A. Fisher president.
“I think the way we’ve evolved and changed through the times is our strong suit and our niche is getting everything to everyone quick, which we have the ability to do’’ with 95% of the work done in house. “We based our business model on quick turn around with quality. It’s worked out pretty well for us.’’
Founded by William A. Fisher, the company now operates a full-service web design, advertising, marketing and communications agency, as well as a printing shop.
But it all started with maps of the Boundary Waters, Quetico Provincial Park, Voyageur’s National Park, Lake Vermilion and other historical lakes.
“The actual lithographers used to actually go out into the field and do mapping because they didn’t have any type of technology or equipment then so it was all done by hand. All our maps were hand drawn,’’ said Leese. They spent almost a whole year out in the field, he added.
“We’d relay the information and the artist would hand draw everything, so that’s how it started.’’
Things are done “a little different today’’ with a wide-array of modern equipment at the shop on Chestnut Street.
Fisher is still using some of the hand-drawn maps but they are updated with the most accurate and up to date information by the U.S. Forest Service yearly, according to Leese, who said they are created digitally with mapping software.
“It’s still pretty intricate, but it’s more up to date and more accurate now. We feel like our maps are the most accurate because we have that relationship with the Forest Service. They’re printed and updated every single year.’’
Maps remain a focus of the business, which has gotten strong since Minnesota and U.S. residents spent more time outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are getting to be more outdoorsy since they were forced to’’ due to COVID. “I definitely think it’s pretty popular,’’ Leese said of outdoor vacations.
The W.A. Fisher online store shows just how well-known the business is across the country.
”We get map orders from Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, California and everywhere across the United States. People come from all over,’’ including Boy Scouts taking trips to the BWCA.
”We work closely with the Boy Scott base out of Ely. They are a big customer of ours that buys quite a few maps because they put quite a few Boy Scouts in the woods each year.’’
Fisher now prints about 30,000 maps of the Boundary Waters and Quetico Provincial Park.
“We sell the maps wholesale to stores and outfitters as well as our online store,’’ Leese said. “We also offer map puzzles, notecards, postcards, gift wrap, books and clothing associated with our maps.’’
In addition to maps, “we’re a full-service ad agency, meaning we offer marketing research and strategy, media planning, branding, logo development, graphic design, collateral and promotional materials, as well as website development and hosting,’’ Leese stated.
“We do a lot of search engine optimization. We know how to build the backend of websites. Someone may make a website look really cool but it won’t function because you will type it into Google and there is no content that will make it searchable,’’ he said. “Then you’re impossible to find unless you actually have the web domain. We feel like we have an advantage there because we can offer a better product in the end.’’
The company’s status as a union printer, has also helped business overall. “We offer full-service printing including: business cards, brochures, envelopes, maps, menus, catalogs, postcards, stickers, decals, roll labels, posters, yard signs, banners, blue prints, canvas prints, aluminum signs, vehicle graphics, store front graphics, trade show displays & all other large format printing just to name a few. Also we offer promotional items and postal services such as bulk mailing and EDDM Services (Every Door Direct Mail).’’
In 2018, Fisher expanded into the large format printing business by purchasing a 64-inch wide latex printer as well as a UV flatbed printer.
”We can print anything from vinyl banners, vehicle graphics, aluminum signs, yard signs, corn hole boards, hockey pucks, golf balls, etc., on all our large format print equipment in-house.’’
Over the past 100 years, the same reputation of quality and outstanding customer service remains, which is something W.A. Fisher prides itself on.
“I think that goes a long way,’’ Leese said. “If you treat someone good once, they’re always going to come back. I believe strongly in that.’’
