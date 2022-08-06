VIRGINIA — Voters will go to the polls on Aug. 9 to choose between seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Virginia City Council.
The primary will narrow the field down from seven to six candidates.
In the running for City Council are: Incumbents Charlie Baribeau, Maija Biondich and Gary Friedlieb and challengers Laura Summers Bachschneider, former councilor Bob Henderson, Liz Motley and Joseph B. Walls.
All precincts vote at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Dial-A-Ride will be offering free rides to all voters.
All three candidates were given the same three subjects to comment on for this story including background, why they are running for office, and what they believe are the top three priorities.
The following are their unedited answers.
—
Laura Summers Bachschneider
Bio: Virginia has always been my home. I grew up on Northside as the youngest child of Roger & Carole Summers. I have been married to my husband Paul for 24 years and we share two daughters, Holly and Annie (husband Nate Perkio). I have been a social worker for 32 years for St. Louis County and have served on numerous community, school, and civic boards. I am the current chair of the Virginia Community Foundation.
Why are you running for office?
I have been asked, “why are you putting yourself out there, it’s a thankless job”. The bottom line is simple-I don’t want to complain about problems or imagine solutions. I want a seat at the table to be part of real change and accountability. I have no hidden agenda, no conflicts of interest, and will bring a fresh perspective. I have served our community for decades through multiple boards and this is my opportunity to use my unique set of skills to get things done.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in the city and how would you deal with them?
Fiscal Responsibility. Currently, the city has significant debt and is accruing more. Quite simply, we are overspending and not finding solutions to increase revenue that is not a burden on taxpayers. I will ask the tough questions and verify the answers. We need to live within the budget and/or find methods to increase the budget. I would like to do both. My vote will not be influenced by anyone who does not have the city’s best interests at heart.
Public Safety. I am a strong advocate of public safety. My father is a retired Virginia detective, and I am an experienced social worker. I have a current and historical understanding of our city’s challenges. As taxpayers, we pay for these essential services, and I will work with other community leaders to advocate for a special taxing district for surrounding communities to pay their fair share of what they use of our resources. Currently, this situation causes an undue tax burden to you.
Community Development. A thriving and beautiful city is not only a source of pride for its residents but can take on an economic meaning in terms of business and tourism dollars. I have been active with the Virginia Community Foundation for the past 10 years and have worked in that role with city staff building towards development through fundraising and actively supporting city endeavors. I have proven connections and leadership to continue to foster growth and cooperation with many stakeholders.
—
Bob Henderson
Bio: Hello, my name is Bob Henderson. I have lived in Virginia all of my life on the Northside of town. I attended Virginia schools and Mesabi Community College. I have a Marketing Degree from the Duluth Area Vo-Tech. I spent 7 years in the Army Guard. I am married and have two grownup children with two grandsons, I am currently the Board Vice Chairman of the Virginia Co-op Credit Union, an Advisory Board member of Essentia Health Virginia, and on the Virginia Charter Commission. I belong to the Friends of the Virginia Public Library, Friends of Public Safety and an officer at the Virginia Elks. I have previously served on the Virginia City Council twice.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for City Council because I am willing to serve the citizens of Virginia and I also have the time to devote to the City of Virginia. I think every once in awhile that change is good and believe if elected I can work toward changes. I have always been a team player and even if we don’t agree with one another, I can work toward what’s best for the majority of the citizens. I am willing to work with the staff, other council members, and any citizen input on issues that arise for the betterment of the city.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in the city and how would you deal with them?
The three biggest issues are street and alley repair, going forward with the new public safety building and working toward a safer living environment.
Street and Alley Repair: If elected I will work to seek all funding to keep repairs on an annual basis.
Public Safety Building: Work to get the appropriate funding to fund the majority of the new building and with that, minimizing the tax burden on the citizens of Virginia.
Safer Living Environment: Willing to work with our police department, listen to concerned citizens and business owners and bring back their ideas to the council to discuss further, and then acting upon them.
—
Charlie Baribeau
Bio: A Virginia resident for 46 years; Married with grown children and seven grandchildren; Served many terms as a City Councilor; A retired United States Air Force Captain and Vietnam Veteran; A member of the American Legion Post #239 for 32 years; Past President and Vice President of the Range Association Municipalities and Schools (RAMS); Retired Pharmacist
Chairman of the Street and Alley Committee; Avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, going to church and spending time with family.
Why are you running for office?
Experienced Incumbent City Councilor; Believe the citizens of Virginia deserve full transparency in city business; Experienced in city policies, ordinances, structure, and individual department knowledge; Ability to find solutions for City needs; Dedicated to completing goals/objectives set forth by the council; Dedicated to the people of Virginia and their concerns/strengths; Willing to listen, problem solve, and respond to our residents.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Planning and finding funding for street and alley reconstruction projects; Resident Safety is a key factor in aggressively fighting crime and drug activities; Bring to completion the Public Safety Building for Police and Fire/Ambulance Services; Continue supporting a strong Fire/Ambulance and Police Departments; Advocate for a State-of-the-Art Medical Facility to serve the areas health care; Supports all mining and mining endeavors
Any questions on issues please call/text 218-780-1346 or email: charlie_baribeau@hotmail.com
Please Vote August 9 in the Primary.
—
Liz Motley
Bio: Hi my name is Liz Motley and I am a lifelong resident of the Iron Range who was born in the Virginia Hospital. I have worked in Virginia for years, most recently the Virginia Hospital as a CT/Xray tech for 17 years. I am an avid biker, walker, ATVer, and snowmobiler. I am an extremely hard worker and am motivated to invest in our community, let me work for you!
Why are you running for office?
I was inspired to run for office having been exposed to over a decade of evolving problems I witnessed first hand in our small 7 bed emergency room department. Constantly inundated with overflowing drug addiction, alcoholism, mental health, and non-acute medical conditions; jeopardizing available beds.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
I am concerned about our community; both the aging population and newer generations from a healthcare and safety standpoint. The overwhelming war on drugs has created barriers within our community, economy, and healthcare systems. I cannot emphasize the importance of addressing the growing concerns for the future of Virginia. I want to clean up our city and restore pride to the people who call this home.
I want to strengthen community infrastructure, improve living conditions, and restore the historic charm of our downtown by refurbishing dense rental areas and bringing in middle income condos or town houses.
Safety of our community, by integrating education resources and awareness to support a multi-disciplinary approach in our community.
—
Gary Friedlieb
Bio: My wife (Linda) and I are retired lifelong residents of the city of Virginia. I enjoyed a rewarding career in public education which enlightened me to the importance of public service and contributing to one’s community beyond one’s own self-interests. We raised three sons each of whom returned to Virginia to establish their own careers and are currently positively contributing to the fabric of our community in public education and business. My family has deep and meaningful roots in the city of Virginia, in addition to a 2 year old grandson, which motivates us as a family to continue to invest our time and energy into the city’s future growth and development.
Why are you running for office?
Having first been appointed to the city council following the departure of Councilor Nevada Littlewolf, and then being elected in 2018, I found the work of the city council to be both challenging and rewarding. Having a seat and a voice in the forum of city government is a responsibility I take very seriously and I consider it a true privilege to serve the public in this capacity. I seek to continue to represent the residents of the city in a professional, yet personal manner, using calm and common sense to finding reasonable resolutions to issues we all face.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters and how would you deal with them?
Public Safety is a key issue demanding perpetual attention in Virginia. It is imperative to see through to completion the Public Safety Building project currently underway in the 2nd Avenue corridor. Our current fire department building was literally built for horse & buggy apparatus and no longer safely houses modern fire fighting vehicles and especially does not safely house our employees. We are short staffed in our police department and need to encourage and promote a fully staffed and professionally engaged roster of highly trained law enforcement officers. Virginia residents are entitled to enjoy small town life without the threat of big city issues imposing on our neighborhoods. I want to continue to be able to leisurely walk around town at will without concern for my personal safety or that of my neighbors.
Quality Health Care is another key issue the city must seek to enhance. I grew up at a time when the Virginia Regional Medical Center was a premier health care facility fully staffed with departmental expertise and full-service capacity. We need to continue to encourage collaboration and community partnership with Essentia Health and promote and assist them in building a modernized facility to meet the current and future needs of our rapidly increasing senior-aged citizens, of which, I am one. In addition, to meeting the needs of families raising children and/or caring for family members in need of ongoing local medical assistance or intervention. We shouldn’t be relegated to an ambulance ride to Duluth for every emergency or even relatively routine procedures.
Community Development and Revitalization is also critical for the continued growth and prosperity of our hometown. As painful as it’s been for me to witness the demolition of the historical Northland Building, the Miner’s Memorial Building, and soon Roosevelt High School, it’s been oddly equally refreshing to see new, modern state-of-the-art facilities replacing them while expanding and enhancing services, events, and programming for our residents. Our main street has a long way to go to compete with all it provided ‘back in the day’ but multiple long established businesses have taken advantage of Downtown Redevelopment Grants to significantly improve their buildings and in turn their goods and services to residents. We need to continue to promote, encourage, invite, recruit, and welcome business investment especially on Chestnut Street, as well as throughout the city. Additionally, continued improvement and repair to our city infrastructure including streets and alleys is a dire necessity requiring perpetual attention.
—
Maija Biondich
Bio: I grew up in rural Mountain Iron on a small family farm. I was one of 14 children and I graduated from Mountain Iron High School. I worked at several local businesses and owned Silver Lake Floral in downtown Virginia for 23 years. My hobbies range from auto racing, biking, gardening, reading and knitting. You will often see me walking with my dog Tillie in the Pillsbury Addition of Virginia. Over the years, I have belonged to the Virginia Economic Development Authority, Virginia-Eveleth Economic Development Authority, Virginia Library Commission, Friends of Public Safety, and Ladies of Kaleva.
Why are you running for Virginia City Council?
After being on the Virginia City Council for three and a half years, I have gained knowledge on how to get things accomplished. One of my goals is to make Virginia even better by listening to our community along with bringing constituent concerns forward and addressing them. I am not afraid of making tough decisions on behalf of those whom I serve. One of my responsibilities is to be ever mindful regarding the use of the taxpayer’s money (your money).
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city/district and how would you deal with them?
I strongly believe that public safety is critical in Virginia. Our residents need to feel safe and secure. I will continue to be an advocate for a strong police department and city operated EMS/Fire Service. I will, as I always have, support the men and women who serve the City of Virginia. I want their input on how we address public safety concerns. Honest and open communication is the way we solve problems.
Infrastructure is another critical area in our city. We absolutely need to have quality and reliable water, sewer, and electricity, along with good streets and alleys. Affordable housing and affordable childcare are also key infrastructure concerns in Virginia. Maintaining and upgrading our city’s infrastructure has been and continues to be challenging. I will work with our various city departments to seek state and federal funding to make sure we can achieve our infrastructure goals. I want the constituents to reach out to me on our critical infrastructure needs and I will always consider creative ways to address these needs.
Revitalization needs to be a top consideration in Virginia. We need to work together to revitalize our neighborhoods and our business areas. This means we pursue funding from various sources to make these improvements. I will continue to seek input from the residents, business owners, community groups, and others on how we can move forward. Achieving this will require complete transparency, developing trust, and really, a willingness to work together for common goals.
—
Joseph Walls
Bio: What is your biographical information? We live on 5th Avenue in Virginia, MN.
Why are you running for office?
I am running because we love Virginia. A northern Minnesota native, I have always loved this part of our state. When my family and I decided to move from Saint Paul we chose Virginia because of its location, community and potential. I recall the devastation that hit the Iron Range decades ago and we see a resilient people with a will to survive and thrive. We also see the threat of crime, violence, drugs and other influences creeping into this area. We are committed to working with the community to halt these threats and also to being a part of the revitalization of the beautiful city of Virginia.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city/district and how would you deal with them?
I would say that the 3 biggest issues facing voters today are 1) opinions posing as truth, 2) fear of the future and 3) feeling helpless and unheard. I, if elected as a City Council Member, will do my part to make sure the community is heard and that their concerns are valued.
