06.21.21 loon with chicks-4.jpg

A loon and two chicks swim through choppy water on Bailey’s Lake in Virginia. The Minnesota state bird family has been attracting a lot of attention for bird watchers and nature lovers.

 Mark Sauer/File

EVELETH—If the distinctive sound of a loon’s call is alluring to you, or you just love the sight of Minnesota’s state bird, then officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have an important job for you.

The agency is looking for volunteers to be a part of the Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program (MLMP).

