EVELETH—If the distinctive sound of a loon’s call is alluring to you, or you just love the sight of Minnesota’s state bird, then officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have an important job for you.
The agency is looking for volunteers to be a part of the Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program (MLMP).
Bry Persing, MLMP volunteer coordinator, says many of the program’s long-time volunteers have retired, moved, or had to stop for various reasons and MLMP needs the public’s help to keep the vital work going.
According to Persing, MLMP was initiated in 1994 to detect changes in Minnesota’s Common Loon population and in the health of their lake habitats in Minnesota. Over a thousand volunteers collect information about common loon numbers on more than 600 lakes. The lakes are distributed among six regions, or index areas.
The long-term data gives DNR officials the ability to detect changes in the adult population and reproductive success of the state’s common loons and to anticipate any problems that could jeopardize the future of our state bird.
According to information on the DNR website, currently there are lakes in Itasca, Lake and Cook counties in need of volunteer observers. But more lakes could be open as more volunteers step away from the project.
“Loons are good indicators of water quality because they need clean, clear water to catch food; sensitive to disturbance and lakeshore development; indicators of the effect of contaminants like mercury and lead in the environment; and loons are an integral part of our lake ecosystems,” Persing said. “Loon monitoring is also important because they are our state bird and enjoyable for Minnesotans to watch.”
Persing coordinates with all the volunteers, assisting them with signing up for lakes, making sure they know how to survey a lake and providing them with the needed survey forms.
She also collects the completed surveys afterward.
According to information from the DNR, the monitoring period runs for 10 days from the last week of June through the first week of July. Surveys are done one morning between 5 a.m. and noon during the monitoring period.
Volunteers visit each lake and count the number of adult and juvenile loons. The observations are shared with the DNR. All a person needs is binoculars or a spotting scope; possibly a boat or canoe; and an optional bird identification guide book. A survey could take anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours depending on the size of the body of water.
“Loons are sensitive to changes in water quality, contaminants like lead from fishing tackle, increases in recreational pressure, and increases in shoreline development. Climate change is also expected to impact loons,” said Gaea Crozier, the DNR nongame specialist who oversees MLMP. “By monitoring loons, we can look for early warning signs in the loon population and use this as an indicator of the quality of Minnesota lakes. The loon monitoring program allows us to monitor changes in loon occupancy, loon abundance, population trends, and reproductive success.”
According to information found in the the 2022 survey results, after 29 years of data collection, MLMP results suggest that Minnesota’s adult loon population is stable when pooling data across all index areas as a whole; however, juveniles appear to be experiencing a very small but detectable decline
Volunteers have observed loons on an average of 66% percent of survey lakes per year during the 29-year period; volunteers observed at least one loon on 69% of the lakes during the 2022 survey.
In 2022, hundreds of volunteers along with several natural resource professionals conducted 547 surveys, the fewest since implementation of the program in 1994.
DNR officials said in the report that “participation was likely down due to state volunteer restrictions from the COVID pandemic which were lifted shortly before the survey period began. Despite lower turnout, results from the 2022 survey showed similar patterns to the 2021 data.”
“A rough estimate is that there are about 12,000 loons in Minnesota. Minnesota has more loons than any other state except Alaska,” said Crozier. “The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is a success due to the dedication of hundreds of volunteers across the state. We are so very appreciative of their efforts.”
Persing said anybody can help and that there are lakes available to observe all over the state and Iron Range.
An interactive map is available online to find a lake at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/eco/nongame/projects/mlmp_state/minnesota-loon-monitoring-lake-availability-map.html.
Those interested in volunteering can can sign up online at: https://webapps15.dnr.state.mn.us/loon/public or by contacting Persing by phone at 218-735-3962 or email at bryonna.persing@state.mn.us.
Citizens can contact their Regional Nongame Wildlife Specialist if they have a concern they would like to report. https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/eco/nongame/nongame-specialists.html.
And if someone is interested in supporting this work but is not able to volunteer, please consider a donation,” Crozier added. “The Nongame Wildlife Program is primarily funded through public donations.
See: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/nongame/donate/index.html to donate.
