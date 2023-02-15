Teresa de Venecia

IRON RANGE—Teresa de Venecia was recently appointed as the new executive director of Volunteers in Education (VinE), a nonprofit aimed at providing community-based tutoring services to students in Northern Minnesota.

VinE recruits and trains community volunteers to work with local students needing additional academic support. Hundreds of Iron Range students have been assisted by the program since its inception in 2009.

