IRON RANGE—Teresa de Venecia was recently appointed as the new executive director of Volunteers in Education (VinE), a nonprofit aimed at providing community-based tutoring services to students in Northern Minnesota.
VinE recruits and trains community volunteers to work with local students needing additional academic support. Hundreds of Iron Range students have been assisted by the program since its inception in 2009.
De Venecia has a background in developing specialized school programs to assist students, focusing on their academic, social, and emotional learning needs.
“I am honored to work with such a dedicated educational nonprofit organization,” she said in a press release. “The work VinE has done in the past inspires me, and I am excited to continue the work of bringing community tutors and students together to improve learning.”
Students are currently in even greater need of academic support, stated the release. The COVID-19 pandemic created significant difficulties for students, families, teachers, and school communities, resulting in student learning losses.
De Venecia, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with an undergraduate degree in education and a masters in educational leadership, said she is ready to take VinE back into schools with community volunteers dedicated to helping students become confident and successful learners.
“After an intense search, VinE is pleased to have Teresa as our new executive director,” said Bailey Conger, VinE’s past board chairperson. “We now have everything in place to move forward after the pandemic. .”
VinE has receives support from the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and the Northland foundation, among other foundations, businesses, and individuals. To financially support VinE or become a tutor, visit: www.vine-mn.org or call 715-817-1565.
