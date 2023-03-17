VIRGINIA—The city of Virginia could soon be home to a new all wheel park if the grant process goes its way.
The city is in the process of putting together a grant application for the park, which is slated to include a pump track, said Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber.
The LCCMR grants are awarded in the fall and the project would start in the spring of 2024 if the city receives one.
The park is designed for anything that has wheels, including skateboards, bicycles, rollerblades and scooters.
Asked what a pump track is, Silber said it’s a facility that enables riders to start pedaling to get their momentum going. The momentum keeps you going through the hills and turns, he added.
“Besides being an innovative play park amenity trending in more and more public spaces, a pump track is a track for wheeled sports equipment that, when ridden properly, does not require pedaling or pushing, but a “pumping” action to maintain momentum,’’ according to www.parkitect.ch.
“A pump track is a loop and consists of a series of rollers and berms. The ‘pump’ part is the pushing-down and pulling-up action performed by riders in accordance with the structure’s design as the main source of propulsion,’’ the website states. “It’s a thrilling experience because users experience an up-and-down feeling of weightlessness, similar to the drops and climbs in a roller-coaster, but on a micro-level. Pump tracks are designed this way so they can be ridden completely without the need for pushing and pedaling.’’
—
The city is “in the design process right now,’’ Silber said, after a recent online community survey in conjunction with the American Ramp Company. The survey was designed to help determine what styles of obstacles/features are desired by local residents.
The survey’s public comments also narrowed the location for the park down to Southside Park or near Silver Lake between the baseball/softball field and the Children’s Memorial Park. About 20,000 square feet is required to do the entire all wheel park project, he said.
—
Building a park like a skatepark in Virginia has been in the Parks and Recreation master plan since 2013 as a facility the city would like to add. Silber said a group in 2015-16 was working toward a skatepark, but it ended up not happening. Since he became the director four years ago, numerous people have contacted him about building a skatepark or all wheel park.
“We are moving forward trying to meet these citizens’ needs, wants and desires,’’ he added.
—
The city’s next steps include a public input meeting in the near future, applying for the grant and hopefully receiving the funding.
Based on the funding needs, Silber expects the facility to be built in phases with grants being sought each year. A similar plan was followed in developing the city’s trail system.
The Parks and Recreation director expects the project would start with the pump track and then also some of the skate park elements. Public comments are still being examined to determine other future elements.
Silber believes the all wheel park will be a great addition to Virginia.
“An all wheel park can be utilized from elementary age beginner riders all the way up to young adult and senior citizens that are still riding bikes,’’ he said. “It’s a multi-generational project.’’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.