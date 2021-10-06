VIRGINIA — The Virginia Soroptimists are now seeking applicants for the "Live Your Dream Award.'' The recipient will receive a a $1,000 grant for educational expenses.
Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to go back to school can now obtain applications for the "Live Your Dream Award,'' Soroptimist International of Virginia’s major service project.
Applications are now available on line at http://bit.ly/LYDA-apply. Completed applications must be returned to Soroptimist International of Virginia by Nov. 15, 2021.
The award can be used for tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense. The Virginia club will provide a $1,000 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Region level, where one recipient will receive $5,000. The program culminates with $10,000 awards.
For further information, contact Sue Beck at 741-7769 or jaybeetravel@qwestoffice.net.
