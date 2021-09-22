VIRGINIA — The City of Virginia has set its proposed 2021 tax levy, payable in 2022, at $6.47 million, which is a 3% increase over the previous year.
The Virginia City Council had to set the levy by Sept. 30 and is now considering its options on possibly decreasing it, said Mayor Larry Cuffe.
“We’re still working on the budget,’’ he said, and a determination on what can and can’t be cut is still to be made. The final levy has to be certified in December.
“Once you set it, you can never increase the levy,’’ Cuffe stated.
What was behind the 3% increase in the proposed levy?
“There’s a bunch of contributing factors,’’ according to the mayor, which include salary increases, equipment costs and added road and street work.
The capital equipment 10-year plan will be looked at, Cuffe said. “We might have to make an adjustment to that.’’ That could include bonding down the road for things that have to be purchased, like a replacement for a 26-year-old Virginia Fire Department ladder truck.
Overall, Cuffe said personnel costs make up 82% of the budget, but they are “pretty tough’’ to cut.
The new Iron Trail Motors Event Center could impact the city’s budget, as well.
Cuffe added there is a special revenue fund for operation of the recently-opened ITMEC, but the exact amount of revenue that will come in is unknown at this point. Hopefully the revenue will be above and beyond projections, he stated.
Ultimately, the revenue won’t be completely known until the event center starts having some events there. “There’s a lot of events that are scheduled,’’ Cuffe said. “It could favorably affect our levy.’’
The levy is broken down as follows:
• General Fund, $5,068,749
• Special Levy, P & H Tax Abatement, $161,703
• Special VEDA Levy, $69,366
• Debt levy Street & Alley 2021 A Bond, $161,910
• Debt Service, $1,009,415
