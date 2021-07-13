VIRGINIA - A 39-year-old man accused of firing a gun in a residential neighborhood was arrested over the weekend after a three-hour standoff with police, officials said.
The man, Destry Rock Lusti, of Virginia, was arrested on Saturday and charged on Tuesday with one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, according to the criminal complaint filed in Sixth District Court. Lusti faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Lusti was booked without bail in the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
According to the police complaint, Lusti allegedly fired two shots back-to-back at about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of N. Fifth Avenue. After a report of shots fired, law enforcement responded to the scene and heard from witnesses who said they saw Lusti drive a black Land Range Rover north on Fifth Avenue, before pulling into a driveway on 11th Street North and entering a home, the court records read.
Police officers said that Lusti later left the residence and walked toward the Range Rover, the court records read. At that time, officers ordered him to show his hands. But he yelled “no” and ran back into the home.
After about three hours, St. Louis County negotiators said they were able to convince Lusti to leave the residence and he was taken into custody, the court records read.
Police said they searched the Range Rover and found a spent 9mm casing and a box of 9mm ammunition with 10 rounds, the court records read. Officers said they also searched Lusti’s bedroom and netted a handgun under the mattress. The gun contained seven rounds of ammo, six in the magazine and one in the chamber.
