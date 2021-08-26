Virginia officials hope to break ground on Public Safety Center next June

VIRGINIA — Construction of a $26 million, 60,000-square-foot Public Safety Center could be underway next June if all goes as planned.
The facility will house both the Virginia Police and Fire departments and replace the old fire hall and police station when done in the summer of 2023.
Fire and police officials both say their facilities are extremely outdated and undersized.
Fire Chief Allen Lewis said the fire hall was built in 1907 at a time when horse-drawn fire units operated out of there. At more than 100 years old, the fire hall infrastructure is crumbling and the roof is leaking.
“It was not designed for the amount of calls, the amount of people, the amount of traffic,’’ according to Lewis, who said the Virginia Ambulance/Fire Department responded to nearly 4,500 calls in 2020. “We’ve outgrown the station.’’
But before the city can begin to build the center in the 100 block from Eighth Street South to 10th Street South, 42 structures, including many homes, must be bought. The main access will be off Second Avenue.
“We’re continuing to negotiate’’ with residents and property owners, Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said. Once the city informed them they were going to build a structure there, several people have called looking to sell their properties, he added.
Cuffe said things are going smoothly in the acquisition process, but he knows there will be some difficult negotiations along the way because some don’t want to move. In addition, he added the city is following “stringent state guidelines’’ on how it negotiates.
The city is looking to pay for the project using $9.49 million from the State Legislature and bonds the city will sell. The mayor said they will also seek funding from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board and federal sources.
“Hopefully, we’ll be successful there,’’ Cuffe said.
More federal funding will be triggered once other local fire departments get involved in training at the multi-use facility, he added.
Police Chief Nicole Young-Mattson said City Hall was built in 1905, which makes the building “outdated’’ for modern day police work. In addition, office space is as full as it can be and it is not ADA compliant to get in the police headquarters, she added.
“Our evidence room is severely undersized’’ because it’s an old jail cell that can’t be expanded, according to Mattson, who said secured areas for computer servers are also lacking for space.
“We’ve outgrown our current space and size,’’ which extends to a lack of storage and training space.
Last year’s garage fire has also left the department without any indoor parking space for the VPD squad cars. The garage is not currently usable.
Mattson said her department has a fleet of 13 cars and the new facility would allow for the main patrol units to be parked inside. The cars could be plugged in that way and keep the various computer equipment in the vehicles charged up and ready to go, she said.
All of her concerns are slated to be addressed in the new structure, including a separate area for the K-9 officer.
The police chief also believes the center will be “very community oriented’’ with spaces for citizens to utilize built in. “I think it’s going to be user friendly.’’
The site concept calls for a community plaza along Second Avenue, while green space with a gathering shelter is slated for the south side.
Police and fire will each have their own specific areas, but the center will utilize shared spaces to help build camaraderie between the two departments.
For Lewis, the new public safety center “allows us to serve the community in a better location.’’ Based on an analysis of calls in the last three years, the site along Second Avenue will allow for the best response times.
“We want to be at a scene from the 4-6 minute mark,’’ he said, and be able to deliver advanced life support measures by that time. Fires also double in size every minute, the fire chief added.
The new facility will also address gender equity with 12 of 39 members being female. With the shifts running for 24 hours and work schedules calling for one day on and two days off, the hall is basically “a home away from home.’’
The new center will eliminate the current need to store a fire engine and the VFD’s sixth ambulance off site, as well, Lewis stated.
The fire chief thanked the community for their support of a new building and Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, for helping to get the $9.39 million allocated from the State Legislature. “Without that, I don’t think we’d be at this point at all.’’
At a project presentation earlier this month by Wold Architects, Cuffe said, “We’re going to make adjustments to the plan as it goes forward. I’m very comfortable with the presentation you made today.’’
Some councilors questioned the proposed cost of the building going up at the presentation.
Councilor Maija Biondich thought it was $21.5 million the last she heard, while councilor Gary Friedlieb hadn’t heard of a price tag over $18 million.
“Are we poised and eligible for $26 million,’’ Friedlieb said.
City Administrator Britt See-Benes said having a construction manager on board will tell the city more specifically what the center will cost. Depending on the final number, “we may have to come in a little bit’’ and downsize to a 50,000-square-foot facility, she added.
Hiring a construction manager for the project was ultimately approved earlier this month.
