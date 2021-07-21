Rachel Niemi originally from Virginia, Minn., and a graduate of Mountain Iron-Buhl High School joined Spectrum News 1 in Rochester, N.Y., as a Multimedia Journalist in June. Rachel is a graduate of the Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Before joining Spectrum she had worked as a producer in Buffalo, N.Y., at CBS affiliate WIVB-TV and most recently at NBC affiliate WICU/CBS affiliate WSEE in Erie, Pa.

