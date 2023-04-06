VIRGINIA—The condition of city streets and alleys is a hot topic these days as the spring thaw is playing havoc with roadways across the Iron Range.
With that in mind, the City of Virginia is moving ahead with plans for the 2024 construction season.
The City Council Committee of the Whole Tuesday approved the feasibility report and called for a public hearing for one street and two alley projects that have a total estimated cost of $6.3 million.
The three projects are as follows:
• Alley between 7th Street South and 8th Street South (from alley between 5th Avenue West and 4th Avenue West to 2nd Avenue West). Total cost: $1.67 million.
• Alley between 8th Street South and 9th Street South (from alley between 5th Avenue West and 4th Avenue West to 2nd Avenue West). Total cost: $1.67 million.
• 8 1/2 Street South (from 6th Avenue West to 2nd Avenue West). Total cost: $2.95 million.
Councilor Gary Friedlieb questioned how the projects are prioritized and if they had been thoroughly vetted.
Matt Reid of SEH Engineering said the projects were vetted and many factors were taken into account. Just some of those factors include the pavement condition, steam lines or water mains that need to be addressed and any possible inflow and infiltration problems.
Reid added there was $25 million in alley work that could have been done, but it was narrowed down to just these three projects.
City Administrator Britt See-Benes added that a grant for the project requires the work be done in low to moderate income areas.
The public hearing is slated for 5 p.m. May 9. “A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment’’ will be available then, while written and oral objections will be considered.
Friedlieb also addressed the current condition of Virginia’s streets with winter “sort of dissipating. You’re seeing destruction of our streets and alleys even worse now.’’ He wanted to know when the city begins patching, if it is planning to patch and have areas been prioritized for patching because “we’re getting rattled all over town in our vehicles and I’m concerned about that, as are many residents.’’
Public Works employee Jim Rostvit said the city workers already began patching, but unfortunately some popped out already due to the weather conditions, especially the ongoing freeze/thaw cycle. That has been going on all year long, he said, with cold and wet snow in December and rain in January. “This city is in rough shape. There’s patches on top of patches. As that stuff’s breaking up, it’s only getting worse.’’
Rostvit said the city workers continue to fill and patch the holes as they pop up. He also plans to replace some bigger problem areas with bigger patches in the summer.
Asked about what projects will be done in 2023, Reid said Third Avenue North and Southern Drive both have one more layer of blacktop to put down and some additional grass work. The Third Avenue portion done last year runs from 1st Street North to Second Avenue near the Alice Nettel Tower. Southern Drive was done from 20th Street South to 14th Avenue West last year, as well.
Also, the Silver Lake Trail along the south side of Silver Lake will be worked on this summer.
Reid added, the city may still do a segment of both Sixth Avenue and 17th Street South. Sixth Avenue West from 9th Street North to 13th Street North is slated for work from 2023-2025, as is 17th Street South from 13th Avenue West to Southern Drive.
Reid also told the council the street and trail construction he was talking about have outside grant funding associated with them.
Councilor Steven B. Johnson added the trails are funded by specific grants that can only be used for trails.
