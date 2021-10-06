The following list of marriage license applications for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Megan Smith and Damian Best, both of Iron

Abby Mayry of Iron and Brody Tetrault of Virginia

Rodney Long of Britt and Dennette Absher of Hermantown

Robert Kyllander and Darla Kyllander, both of Virginia

Haley Schaefbauer and Brody Baldwin, both of Chisholm

Lance Larsen and Lynda Williams, both of Chisholm

Joshua Baumann of Virginia and Elizabeth Zupancich of Tower

Scott Phillips and Holly Novak, both of Angora

Andrew Scholler and Mariah Sokoloski, both of Cook

Kayla Krueger and William Crawford, both of Hoyt Lakes

Jason Erickson and Nevena Rusaliycheva, both of Boca Raton, Fla.

Nikki Jasura and Thomas Bungarden, both of Iron

Michael Maroste and Chloe Salinas, both of Gheen

Laurie Turner and Keith Swenson, both of Aurora

Alyssa Belange and Daniel Niemi, both of Hoyt Lakes

David Dailey and Kelly Bakk, both of Eveleth

William Butler and Wynona Clinton, both of Iron

Josiah Dronebarger and Christina Aaseng, both of Biwabik

James Raasch and Victoria Balster, both of Tower

Matthew Staudahar of Forbes and Lexis Pickard of Iron Junction

Olivia Sternberg and Sava Jagodin, both of Mountain Iron

Mia Soliz and Zachary Nelson, both of Cook

