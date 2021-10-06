The following list of marriage license applications for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.
Megan Smith and Damian Best, both of Iron
Abby Mayry of Iron and Brody Tetrault of Virginia
Rodney Long of Britt and Dennette Absher of Hermantown
Robert Kyllander and Darla Kyllander, both of Virginia
Haley Schaefbauer and Brody Baldwin, both of Chisholm
Lance Larsen and Lynda Williams, both of Chisholm
Joshua Baumann of Virginia and Elizabeth Zupancich of Tower
Scott Phillips and Holly Novak, both of Angora
Andrew Scholler and Mariah Sokoloski, both of Cook
Kayla Krueger and William Crawford, both of Hoyt Lakes
Jason Erickson and Nevena Rusaliycheva, both of Boca Raton, Fla.
Nikki Jasura and Thomas Bungarden, both of Iron
Michael Maroste and Chloe Salinas, both of Gheen
Laurie Turner and Keith Swenson, both of Aurora
Alyssa Belange and Daniel Niemi, both of Hoyt Lakes
David Dailey and Kelly Bakk, both of Eveleth
William Butler and Wynona Clinton, both of Iron
Josiah Dronebarger and Christina Aaseng, both of Biwabik
James Raasch and Victoria Balster, both of Tower
Matthew Staudahar of Forbes and Lexis Pickard of Iron Junction
Olivia Sternberg and Sava Jagodin, both of Mountain Iron
Mia Soliz and Zachary Nelson, both of Cook
