A Virginia man responsible for killing 39-year-old Joni Dahl in a violent drunk driving accident in August was sentenced to seven years of supervised probation and one year in St. Louis County Jail Monday in Sixth District Court in Virginia.

Michael Kenneth Miller, 40, who, according to court records, had a blood alcohol content of .247—three times the legal limit of .08—when he crossed over the centerline on Highway 21 in Embarrass just after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and ran head on into Dahl’s vehicle—plead guilty Criminal Vehicular Homicide in October.

