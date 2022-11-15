A Virginia man responsible for killing 39-year-old Joni Dahl in a violent drunk driving accident in August was sentenced to seven years of supervised probation and one year in St. Louis County Jail Monday in Sixth District Court in Virginia.
Michael Kenneth Miller, 40, who, according to court records, had a blood alcohol content of .247—three times the legal limit of .08—when he crossed over the centerline on Highway 21 in Embarrass just after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and ran head on into Dahl’s vehicle—plead guilty Criminal Vehicular Homicide in October.
According to a news release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office Monday, during each of the next several years Miller will be required to serve four weeks in jail at a time during the time period including Aug. 12, the anniversary of her death.
Under Minnesota law, the presumptive sentence for the crime for a person like Miller, who has a criminal history score of zero, is a prison sentence of 48 months.
“This presumptive sentence is what the State requested the Court impose,” the release read. “However, Miller, through his attorney Carver Richards, argued that he should receive a downward dispositional departure, meaning that rather than go to prison, he should be placed on probation.
“At the sentencing today, the Hon. Robert C. Friday granted Miller’s request for a downward dispositional departure, finding that he was particularly amenable to probation, meaning that the Court found that Miller is particularly likely to be successful on probation. The State opposed such a probationary sentence.”
The jail time is in addition to more standard terms, such as a prohibition on using alcohol or drugs and random testing.
According to court records, Dahl, of rural Gilbert, was returning home from work when Miller careened into her vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, they found Dahl dead in a Ford Fusion that was in the ditch and that Miller was walking with a limp. He had been driving a Chevrolet Silverado.
Law enforcement officials determined that Miller was westbound when he crossed the line and hit Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.
Miller had watery eyes and slurred speech, according to the complaint, and smelled of alcohol. He allegedly told authorities that he had been drinking vodka cranberries at the Hideaway Bar in Babbitt and had his last drink around “11:30” that night. A member of the Embarrass Fire Department told law enforcement officials that he saw Miller drinking at another bar at 2 p.m. that afternoon, according to the complaint.
Dahl was well-known throughout the area, having served on the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, worked at Giants Ridge, and involved in the Iron Range’s racing community.
Dahl was also a materials manager at Iracore International in Hibbing.
“The County Attorney’s Office would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Dahl for their loss. Ms. Dahl was an active member of the community, and the impact of her death will be felt for many years to come,” The release read. “Ms. Dahl’s father, John Dahl, and her longtime partner, Matt Lenci, provided statements to the Court describing the impact that her death has had on themselves and their families.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.