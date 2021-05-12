VIRGINIA — A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning and is expected to face a second degree murder charge after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Virginia apartment.
Derek Edward Malevich of Virginia was taken into custody Wednesday after a short search for his whereabouts by the Virginia Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department, who located him at a local hotel around 9:08 a.m.
He is at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges, according to a press release from Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson, who said he’s being held on a second degree murder charge.
The arrest stems from an incident earlier that morning, when around 2:19 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Fifth Street South in Virginia where a man told 911 dispatchers that he had assaulted someone in his apartment.
According to the VPD press release, the caller said he “had stabbed someone and the victim might be dead.”
Virginia police arrived at 2:22 a.m. and located a female victim in the apartment with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. Aid was given to the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The caller fled the scene, according to the release and was later identified as Malevich.
The homicide is under investigation by the BCA and the name of the victim was withheld.
