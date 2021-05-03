Virginia Library open to the public

Audrey Harley, 10 looks for books at the Virginia Public Library Monday afternoon. The library reopened to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 4th grader said she is looking forward to taking part in the libraries reading programs. The library is hosting a welcome back party Tuesday with cookies and a scavenger hunt from 10:00 to 2:00 and regular hours are Monday to Thursday 10:00 to 6:00 Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday from 10:30 to 1:30.

 Mark Sauer

